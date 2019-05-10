Luis Suarez Ruled Out for Rest of Season After Undergoing Surgery on Right Knee

By 90Min
May 10, 2019

Luis Suarez will miss the remainder of Barcelona's season after undergoing surgery on his right knee, the club have confirmed.

Barça had previously revealed the Uruguay international would go under the knife after sustaining an issue in his meniscus and have now added he will miss four to six weeks of action.

The club revealed in a statement: "The first team player Luis Suarez has a medial meniscus injury in his right knee and has been operated on by Dr. Cugat, undergoing arthroscopic surgery under the supervision of the club's medical staff. The Uruguayan will be out for around four to six weeks.

"As such, the FC Barcelona striker will miss the three remaining fixtures this season, the league games against Getafe and Eibar and the Copa del Rey final against Valencia on 25 May in Seville."

Suarez has been in good form again this season, netting 21 La Liga goals and registering six assists as Barcelona retained Spain's top flight title. He was, however, underwhelming in the Champions League, scoring just once as his side crashed out to Liverpool in the semi finals.

The news is also a damaging blow to Uruguay's national side, as the former Liverpool and Ajax forward will miss the start of the Copa America. La Celeste face Ecuador, Japan and Chile in Group C, but Mundo Deportivo believe Suarez will be fit for the final group game against Chile.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Lionel Messi could now be moved into a central role, and Malcom or Kevin-Prince Boateng could benefit with potential starts against Getafe at Camp Nou on Saturday.

