Mike Phelan Confirmed as New Manchester United Assistant Manager on 3-Year Deal

Manchester United have confirmed that Mike Phelan has signed a new three-year contract to become the club's assistant manager.

Phelan initially returned to the club as a first-team coach in December to work as part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's backroom team, and is a hugely popular member of staff amongst fans.

We are delighted to announce the appointment of @Mike_Phelan_1 as our new assistant manager. #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 10, 2019

United confirmed the news in a post on their official website, ending speculation that Phelan could become the side's new technical director.

On his new role, Phelan said: “I am thrilled to be back as Assistant Manager. Manchester United has been a huge part of my life since I joined as a player in 1989 and I am delighted to be able to continue that relationship in this key role.

”Since returning in December, I have enjoyed working with Ole, Michael [Carrick], Kieran [McKenna], Mark [Dempsey] and Emilio [Alvarez] and we are all focused on preparing for the new season."

Solskjaer also added: “Mike is a great person to have around and has been invaluable to me since we returned in December. He brings a wealth of experience to this role with a long established connection to the club.

“We have a good group of coaching staff and we are already working on the challenges that lie ahead as we plan for the new season and the future beyond.”

Phelan is not new to the position of assistant manager, having worked alongside legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson between 2008 and 2013. He enjoyed plenty of success with the Red Devils during his first spell as assistant, and United will be desperate for him to have a similar impact this time around.

The club have fallen to sixth in the Premier League and are in the midst of a terrible run of form which has seen them pick up just two wins in their last eight league games, and fans will be hoping that this is the first step United's long ascent back to the top of European foot