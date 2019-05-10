Neymar 'Looking for Way Out of PSG' After Champions League Frustrations & Downturn in Form

By 90Min
May 10, 2019

Paris Saint-Germain winger Neymar is said to be desperate to find a way out of the club, having grown frustrated with the side's failure to compete in the Champions League.

Since leaving Barcelona in 2017, Neymar has never made it past the last 16 in the Champions League, and he was forced to watch his team fall to Manchester United this season from the sidelines after suffering a foot injury.

LIONEL BONAVENTURE/GettyImages

The update on Neymar's future comes from El Confidencial, who claim that the Brazilian's representatives have been working tirelessly for a number of days to try find any possible way of leaving the club.

His high wages and PSG's insistance that he will not be sold are two major stumbling blocks, with any deal for Neymar likely needing to reach the €222m which PSG paid to sign him in 2017/

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with the 27-year-old, but president Florentino Perez has no desire to negotiate with PSG counterpart Nasser Al-Khelafi, meaning Neymar would have to arrange the deal on his own.

El Confidencial aren't the only ones to make this claim about Neymar's future, as Le10Sport also state that the Brazilian is now desperate to leave Paris.

The early elimination from the Champions League is said to be a huge factor in his decision, whilst the drastic downturn in form by everyone at the club has also left him wanting more, despite having already wrapped up the Ligue 1 title.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

PSG have won just one of their last six league games, and also shocking fell to Stade Rennais in the Coupe de France final in late April. Whilst Neymar's desire to leave is not solely down to the club's poor form, the last few weeks have confirmed that he sees his future elsewhere.

A deal will be far from straightforward, and PSG will do all they can to make it as hard as possible in an attempt to retain their star, who has racked up 50 goals and 28 assists in 57 appearances for the club over the last two seasons.

The Brazilian, meanwhile, has been banned for three games after an altercation with a Rennes supporter during the Coupe de France final.

Neymar was caught on camera scuffling with the supporter, and has now been sanctioned for his actions - with an additional two games suspended pending further indiscretions.

