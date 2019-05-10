NWSL Week 5 Preview: Royals the Team to Beat as Pride & Sky Blue Still Seek First Wins

The NWSL saw teams trying to adjust to life without USWNT players last week, after national team coach Jill Ellis named her squad for this year's Women's World Cup in France.

With those players likely missing for at least a couple of months and a handful more from other countries set to join them, the domestic competition has potentially taken a different direction.

Here's a look at the game on the schedule in week five and how you can watch them...

Sky Blue vs Washington Spirit

She can do this all day.



Sky Blue are still without a win for the 2019 season, but at least the team is now unbeaten in two after successive ties against North Carolina and Portland.

USWNT superstar Carli Lloyd, who is on international duty as the World Cup nears, remains the only player to have scored any goals in four games into the season, while goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan is fast emerging as a standout performer.

Washington goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe is another in great form. She made nine saves to secure Spirit a point against Reign FC in their last game, including a spectacular stop late on, and was named NWSL Player of the Week as a result.

When is Kick-Off? Saturday, May 11 What Time Is Kick-Off? 3.00pm ET Where Is it Played? Yurcak Field, Piscataway, NJ Live Stream (U.S.) Yahoo! Sports website or app Live Stream (non U.S.) NWSL website or app

Utah Royals vs Houston Dash

Utah are the team to beat this season, with the Royals top of the standings, despite playing a game less than their rivals, and the only side so far to have held onto a 1.000 winning record.





Being without influential national team trio Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O'Hara and Christen Press for the first time last week didn't hinder them, but Houston pose a tougher challenge.





Dash will eventually lose England's Rachel Daly to international duty, but a lack of USWNT players may actually serve them well this season as others have to rely on back-up players.





Kealia Ohai's winner for Dash over Orlando Pride was NWSL Goal of the Week last time.





When is Kick-Off? Saturday, May 11 What Time Is Kick-Off? 3.30pm ET Where Is it Played? Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, UT Live Stream (U.S.) Yahoo! Sports website or app Live Stream (non U.S.) NWSL website or app

Orlando Pride vs Portland Thorns

Without a win in five games and bottom of the standings, Orlando Pride desperately need their season to get going, but things didn't get any easier in their last game after losing Ashlyn Harris, Ali Krieger and Alex Morgan to international duty. Marta will also soon go, but not yet.

Portland will soon be losing Canada's Christine Sinclair to World Cup duty as well, but right now and the visiting team doesn't have any absences ahead of this game





With an unbeaten and full strength Portland proving so far this season that they are the better side, even home advantage may not help struggling Pride pull through.





When is Kick-Off? Saturday, May 11 What Time Is Kick-Off? 7.30pm ET Where Is it Played? Orlando City Stadium, Orando, FL Live Stream (U.S.) Yahoo! Sports website or app Live Stream (non U.S.) NWSL website or app

Chicago Red Stars vs NC Courage

Chicago have been the rollercoaster team of the 2019 season so far, rescuing a 4-4 draw in week two, enjoying a thumping win in week three, but then slipping to a loss in week four.





Much like Courage, they were without as many as four USWNT players for the first time last week. It could get worse, too, with Australian forward Sam Kerr yet to leave for World Cup duty.



