Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Confirms Youngsters Will Feature in Man Utd's Match With Cardiff

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that at least 'one or two' young players will start against Cardiff on Sunday in the final game of the Premier League season, after six teenagers were called into the first team squad this week.

United's fate this season was sealed last weekend when they failed to beat already relegated Huddersfield and missed out on a top four place. Pitifully, the team has recorded just two wins in the last eight Premier League fixtures after a disastrous run of form.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

And with Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial potential doubts, there are going to be opportunities for youngsters, with Tahith Chong, Angel Gomes, James Garner, Mason Greenwood, Dylan Levitt and Arnau Puigmal all training with the first team.

"You never know in football. It might be your last game, but it might be the start of some careers as well, of course," Solskjaer explained at his weekly press conference, ManUtd.com.

"We've had some young players knocking on the door all season really and we'll start with one or two of the kids as well," he added.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Chong and Gomes have both been involved with the first team already this season, with the former named Denzil Haroun Reserve Team Player of the Year at the club's annual award ceremony on Thursday night after standing out at Under-23 level.

Garner and prolific striker Greenwood have also been given brief opportunities already this season. Greenwood, who has scored 30 goals across all age groups this season, was also honoured with an award after being named Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year.

29 games

30 goals

12 assists



15 right-footed

14 left-footed

1 headed



Mason Greenwood is the deserved Jimmy Murphy Youth Team Player of the Year. pic.twitter.com/wVRFKu6lRP — utdreport (@utdreport) May 9, 2019

Levitt and Puigmal are the two lesser known names among the six youngsters at training, with neither yet to make their first team bow for United.

Levitt is an 18-year-old midfielder who has represented Wales at junior level and is described as 'classy' in his club profile. Puigmal, also a midfielder, is Spanish and joined United from Espanyol in 2017.