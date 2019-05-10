Raheem Sterling Admits Delight at Seeing Former Team Reach Champions League Final

By 90Min
May 10, 2019

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has paid tribute to his old side Liverpool following their outrageous Champions League semi final comeback against Barcelona.

Trailing 3-0 from the first leg in Catalonia, the Reds stunned La Blaugrana with a remarkable 4-0 triumph at Anfield on Tuesday night. Gini Wijnaldum and Divock Origi grabbed a brace apiece to seal an improbable 4-3 aggregate victory, a result that put Jurgen Klopp's men into their second consecutive final in the competition.

Liverpool will meet fellow English outfit Tottenham Hotspur in the showpiece event in Madrid on 1st June, the Londoners having completed a ludicrous fightback of their own against Ajax to progress on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate draw across both legs.

Speaking to reporters, Sterling – who left the Merseysiders to join City for a monster £49m fee in 2015 – admitted he was pleased to see his former employers topple Barça. He said (as quoted by the Express): "I was really happy for Liverpool, I was buzzing.


"People might not believe me but it’s true. Seeing some of the boys like Hendo [Jordan Henderson] and Trent [Alexander-Arnold] in the final makes me happy, I’m really happy for them."


The 24-year-old's current team have the chance to secure a second Premier League title in a row when they face Brighton on the final day of the season this Sunday, the Citizens going into the fixture with a single point lead over the Reds.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

When asked about the title race, Sterling stated: "We know how big an occasion it is. But, I’d much rather be on our side, to know if we win the game it’s ours. It will be a tough day, that’s for sure. 


"We know Brighton won’t just sit there and let us score goals. They’re safe and it is going to be a really tough day to be honest with you, but it is one I am really looking forward to."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message