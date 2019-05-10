Rodrygo Declares He Will 'Give Everything' Ahead of Real Madrid Arrival This Summer

Real Madrid starlet Rodrygo Goes has informed Los Blancos fans that he plans 'give everything' for the club as he prepares to leave his native Brazil and finally make the switch to Spain after his €45m transfer from Santos was pre-arranged last summer.





Real have invested heavily in Brazilian talent in recent years, having also brought Vinicius Junior to Spain for a similar fee, initially agreeing the deal when the player was just 16 years of age.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Rodrygo, who has a reputation as mature beyond his years, counts Vinicius among his friends and is keen to make himself a success with Real, the European team he supported growing up.

"You're getting a boy with tremendous will to win, which is what Real Madrid have done for their entire history," he said in an interview with Marca when asked if he had a message for fans.

"I'm going to give everything for the Real Madrid shirt. I'm living my dream and I'm not going to let anyone down. I hope I'll be able to give lots of happiness to the Real Madrid fans. I'm going to work hard for it," he added.

Rodrygo described Real as 'the biggest and best club in the world' and revealed that he 'didn't have to think twice' when he learned that there was concrete interest from the Bernabeu.

MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/GettyImages

As for his playing style and mature personality, the 18-year-old explained, "You always have to be like this. You always have to be concentrated in life, think about what you can do and what you can't do. I'm able to be wary in every moment of what I'm doing.

"They speak about Rodrygo as a perfect professional who lives and breathes football. I have a great work ethic. I've always been like this. I've dedicated my whole life to football.

"I like to play on the wing. I also like to play in the centre, which is where the coach has me at the moment. The important thing is playing football, but I prefer being a winger."