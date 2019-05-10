Transfer Rumours: Ayoze Perez to Arsenal, Van De Beek to Dortmund, Llorente Exit & More

Transfers, transfers, transfers. Get used to talking about them each and every day, because shortly that's all we'll have left to talk about.

Some would say boring, but we say thrilling. Why? Because we get to scoop up the daily hot takes, rounding a whole bunch of rumours up into one bite sized bundle of fun.

You can't wait, we can't wait, so we won't wait. And begin...

Ayoze Perez on Arsenal & Inter's Radar

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Rafa Benitez has done a cracking job at Newcastle. Just ask everybody in the country who insists that he is the most underrated manager in the Premier League.

One such beneficiary of his tactical brilliance is Ayoze Perez. He's having a corking time up on Tyneside of late, bagging goals galore to steer the Magpies to yet another mundane mid-table finish.

His reward? A potential move to Inter say the Northern Echo, or a possible move to Arsenal say The Sun. Either way, staying at St. James' Park is looking less and less likely for the Spaniard.

Nasri Heading for Hammers Exit Door

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Samir Nasri's had a rather colourful career, hasn't he?

Once loved by Arsenal fans, he soon swapped the comforts of winning not very much in north London for the splendours of Manchester - where he quickly became a double Premier League winner and very wealthy man.

He then slipped off the radar and failed a doping test, only to resurface in English football earlier this season with West Ham. Looks like that jaunt could be over too, though, with Football Insider stating that Nasri will be told by the Hammers' hierarchy that his services are no longer required.

No surprise there.

Marcos Llorente on Arsenal's Radar as Real Madrid Departure Beckons

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

There's been some real breakthroughs made at Real Madrid this season. Sergio Reguilon has been a real find at left-back, Karim Benzema has proven that he's a very capable goalscorer and Real Madrid....have been absolutely dreadful.

Still, they haven't been poor enough to warrant giving Marcos Llorente much first team action, and according to AS, he'll have to seek pastures new this summer if he wants that to change. Arsenal are Manchester United are said to be interested parties, though any interest is entirely hypothetical at this stage.

Dortmund Sniffing Around Rising Ajax Star

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Poor old Ajax and poor old (actually young) Donny van de Beek.

Things were looking so wonderful during midweek, with Ajax cruising against Tottenham in their Champions League semi-final. But, in true bottle job fashion, De Godenzonen collapsed and handed their English adversaries a most unlikely victory, stunning the footballing fraternity.

Van De Beek was a prime culprit, and was ultimately responsible for all three goals conceded*. Nevertheless, Bild claim that Dortmund have opened talks over a potential summer move with his representatives. Well, well, well.

*Disclaimer - Ajax didn't bottle anything, Van De Beek wasn't responsible for anything and is actually a very good player.*

Atalanta Pursing Permanent Pasalic Transfer

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Chelsea midfielder and Football Manager legend Marco Pasalic has had more loan spells away from the club than I've had hot dinners.

Well, maybe not that many, but he's a shining example of Chelsea hoarding players with little to no intention of ever playing them. It seems as if he could be offered a permanent route out of Stamford Bridge, though, with Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport claiming that Atalanta want to turn his current loan deal into a permanent arrangement.

Super Mario, anyone?

Tottenham Star's Agent Fails to Dismiss Napoli Links

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Fernando Llorente hasn't been afforded too many opportunities at Tottenham, playing second fiddle to Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and new club legend Lucas Moura this season.

Not surprising really but Llorente is a handful to say the least, and more than proved his worth midweek as his presence helped the Lilywhites reach their first Champions League final.

He may not be around for the long term, however, with his agent, and brother, Jesus stating (via Sport Witness) "there's always a grain of truth" when asked a possible switch to Napoli. Interesting stuff.

Newcastle Eyeing Three for the Price of Two

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

They may not have splashed out any money since 1994 (see earlier Newcastle references to get the gag), but it appears Rafa Benitez wants Mike Ashley to write him cheques galore this summer.

For this particular rumour, specifically three, the Daily Star name Benfica's Andreas Samaris, Coventry's Tom Bayliss and Nurnberg midfielder Patrick Erra as the players in question, and Isaac Hayden and Mohamed Diame the sacrificial lambs.

Well, that's not strictly true - Hayden wants out of St. James' Park and Diame is out of contract this summer. Oh, and they spent £24m on Miguel Almiron in January. Really must check these facts out beforehand...

Cagliari Turn Down Atletico Offer for Hotshot Barella

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Nicolo Barella is a wanted man. We've known that for a long, long time but as yet, a deal has yet to be thrashed out with any of the billion interested parties.

Now, director Marcello Carli (via Football Italia) claims a bid from Atletico Madrid has been turned down, but two Italian clubs remain interested.

Neither club is named, as you'd expect, but he goes on to say that “as things stand today, I really don’t know if he will remain or not. There is no guarantee he’ll stay, but in January we didn’t take any proposals into consideration."

He'll be off then, we just don't know where yet.