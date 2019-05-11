Ander Herrera Hints at Reasons Behind Manchester United Departure in Emotional Farewell Interview

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera says he has "so much to thank" the club's supporters for and has hinted at the reasons why he is leaving after announcing his five-year spell at Old Trafford will come to an end at the conclusion of the 2018/19 season.

The Spain international arrived in the north west from Athletic Bilbao for £32m and has made 189 appearances for Manchester United, establishing himself as a fan favourite in the heart of their midfield.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Herrera announced on Saturday that he would be leaving Manchester United at the end of the season and hinted it was a decision he had to make, but he stressed to supporters that the club will always have a place in his heart.

"Of course I have a message for the fans because they have been incredible with me," Herrera told the club's official website. "I have so much to thank all of them for - they have given me so much love and support.

"As I said before, this is not an easy day or an easy decision but sometimes in life you have to take decisions.

"I don’t want to be sad, I want to thank all the fans for all they have done for me in the last five years. I have enjoyed so much playing for this club, I have felt so privileged to represent this club every time I have done it.

"It’s going to be tough because I know I’m not going to keep playing for this club and for the fans. All that I lived with them and the connection I have had with them though is special and I will never forget it.

"Every time I hear my name chanted it has been amazing, at Old Trafford and also away because we have amazing away fans. The only thing that I can say again is I leave very proud and I leave very calm with myself because I have tried and given everything for the club and for the fans."

Herrera has been most notably linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the summer transfer window, with the French giants looking to replace contract rebel Adrien Rabiot at the end of the season.