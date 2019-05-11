Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has confirmed that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Having made almost 200 appearances for the Red Devils over the last five years, the Spaniard has established himself as a key figure at Old Trafford and has been one of United's most consistent performers in midfield this term.

Herrera appeared to be central to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's new setup towards the end of the season but, via United's official Twitter account, the Spaniard has now confirmed that he will be leaving in the summer.

The 29-year-old said: "There is red in my heart. I knew it from the first time I played here and in the moment that I started to wear it.

"A club with thousands of fans that respect and remember all the players who give everything. I felt special. When I heard my name chanted. I felt proud when the fans decided I was part of this incredible history.

"Every time I represented this club in every game, in wins and losses, even when I couldn't help from the grass, I understood what this club means.

"I am going to remember each of the almost 200 matches that I have played with this jersey because playing for the greatest club in England has been a true honour. Thanks for these five amazing years!"