Bundesliga Team News: Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs Schalke 04 - Confirmed Royal Blues Lineup

Bayer 04 Leverkusen have recorded 31 wins against Schalke in the Bundesliga (same as against Frankfurt) – only beating VfB Stuttgart more times in the competition (36).

FC Schalke 04 only have a lower points-per-game average in the Bundesliga against Bayern (0.8) than they do against Leverkusen (1.1, min. 9 games played).

Bayer 04 Leverkusen scored six goals in one half in their 6-1 win against Eintracht Frankfurt last time out - the first team to do so since Borussia Mönchengladbach in April 1978 when they recorded the largest ever Bundesliga victory, beating Dortmund 12-0.

Following four consecutive wins, Leverkusen are now the third-best team during the second half of the season; their last defeat came at the start of April (2-4 v Leipzig). They last celebrated more than four wins in a row three years ago (7 wins).

Leverkusen’s top scorer Kai Havertz (19 years, 328 days) is the youngest player in Bundesliga history to reach 15 goals in a season. Only Horst Köppel (19 years, 269 days) was younger when scoring his 22nd BL goal.

Und so geht's ins letzte Auswärtsspiel der Saison! 🔵⚪️👇 #B04S04 pic.twitter.com/6koQuEXhYm — FC Schalke 04 (@s04) May 11, 2019

All nine of Kai Havertz’s goals during the second half of the season have given Leverkusen the lead – a league high in 2019. He has made it 1-0 seven times this season – a joint league high alongside Hoffenheim’s Andrej Kramaric.

Leverkusen’s Julian Brandt has been involved in 13 goals during the second half of the season (5 goals, 8 assists). He had previously only ever contributed to a maximum of 12 goals in an entire season.

FC Schalke 04 secured their Bundesliga status thanks to the 0-0 draw with Augsburg. The Royal Blues have only won one of their last five BL games (D2 L2), although that victory did come in the Revierderby at Borussia Dortmund (4-2).

Schalke failed to score in a Bundesliga game for the 12th time this season in the 0-0 draw against Augsburg - only Nürnberg and Stuttgart have a worse record (both 14). The last time S04 endured as many matches without a goal was in 1996/97 (14).

Schalke are unbeaten in three away matches under Huub Stevens in the Bundesliga (W2 D1). The Royal Blues have picked up 17 of their 31 points this season on the road (55%) – a league high percentage.