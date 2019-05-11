Bundesliga Team News: Borussia Dortmund vs Fortuna Dusseldorf - Confirmed BVB Lineup

Borussia Dortmund are unbeaten in seven Bundesliga matches at home against Düsseldorf (W5 D2) – their longest such run. Their last home loss in this fixture came in February 1986 (2-1).

Fortuna Düsseldorf have beaten Dortmund 15 times in the Bundesliga (same as vs. Stuttgart and Gladbach), more than versus any other side. F95 have only lost one of the last five competitive meetings (W2 D2) – 2-1 at home in April 2013.

Dortmund lost just one of their opening 17 Bundesliga matches (W13 D3) – 1-2 in Düsseldorf. Indeed, Fortuna have claimed only two points fewer (29) than Dortmund (31) since their victory against BVB.

Dortmund have picked up just seven points from their last five Bundesliga matches (W2 D1 L2). They have claimed six points fewer than Bayern in this period and have gone from two points clear to four points behind in the title race.

Since the introduction of the three-points-per-win rule, no side has ever overturned a four-point deficit at the top after 32 matches.

Dortmund are the only team in the Bundesliga to have blown a two-goal lead twice this season (2-2 in Bremen and 3-3 from leading 3-0 versus Hoffenheim).

Borussia Dortmund have the best home record in the league (41 points from 16 home games). However, they suffered their first defeat in Dortmund this season in their most-recent home game (2-4 v Schalke in the Revierderby).

Düsseldorf’s tally of 41 points from 32 matchdays is their best return in 28 years – they had 43 points at this stage in 1990/91 (converted to 3 points per win) and finished 12th.

Düsseldorf have won four games away from home this season and victory in Dortmund would equal a club record in the Bundesliga. Fortuna have won five on the road in a single season on three occasions (most recently in 1974/75), but never more.

Düsseldorf have scored in each of their last seven Bundesliga matches. They haven’t enjoyed a longer goalscoring run since the start of the 1995/96 campaign (9 games).