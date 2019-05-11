Bundesliga Team News: RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich - Confirmed Die Roten Lineup

RB Leipzig have lost four of their five Bundesliga fixtures against Bayern, but did win their last home game against FCB in March 2018 (2-1).

Leipzig and Bayern have been the two best Bundesliga teams during the second half of the season. While Bayern have collected 38 of a possible 45 points, RBL have amassed just four fewer (34).

Both Bayern München (3-1 in Leverkusen on MD20) and RB Leipzig (1-0 at home to Dortmund on MD18) have suffered just one defeat during the second half of the season – a joint league low.

RB Leipzig are now unbeaten in 14 Bundesliga games (W10 D4) – a new club record for RBL in the top flight (previously 13 unbeaten in their first 13 BL matches).

Leipzig have lost just one of their 16 Bundesliga home matches this season (W10 D5) – 0-1 versus Borussia Dortmund on matchday 18. They’ve only conceded nine goals in those 16 home games – a league low.

Leipzig head coach Ralf Rangnick has never beaten Bayern in 10 competitive meetings in the dugout (D3 L7) and has lost each of the last five clashes.

Should FC Bayern win in Leipzig, or if Dortmund fail to better FCB’s result in their match in Düsseldorf, the Bavarians will clinch the title away from home for the 13th time.

74 points or more from 32 games – like Bayern’s current tally – has been enough to clinch the title on nine of the 10 previous occasions – only Dortmund failed to win the title in 2015/16 with 77 points after 32 games.

Bayern are unbeaten in 12 Bundesliga matches, picking up 32 of a potential 36 points in that period. FCB have lost just one of their last 21 BL games (W17 D3) –1-3 in Leverkusen on matchday 20.

Bayern have the best away record in the league this season (35 points). However, they have conceded in each of their last seven games on the road – their longest wait for an away clean sheet since 2010/11.