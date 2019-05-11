In his final appearance at Signal Iduna Park, Christian Pulisic thanked Borussia Dortmund fans with a goal as BVB faced Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday.

Thanks to a 3-2 win, Lucien Favre's squad managed to stay in the Bundesliga title race with Bayern Munich, who could only manage a 0-0 outcome against RB Leipzig.

Pulisic was everywhere in the first half and his hard work paid off thanks to a header from close range, making it 1-0.

Pulisic keeping Dortmund’s title hopes alive 💪 pic.twitter.com/voAlYIxLJ0 — Sam🇧🇪 (was @samsniped) (@SnipedSam) May 11, 2019

Dortmund could not hold on, however, as the visiting side equalized and made it 1-1 almost immediately after the restart thanks to an awful mistake from goalkeeper Marwin Hitz. But the lead was restored as Thomas Delaney made it 2-1 in the 53rd minute. More drama continued as Fortuna striker Dodi Lukebakio missed a penalty for his team, and that gave the home team a final push as Mario Gotze made it 3-1 thanks to a wonderful touch and finish in stoppage time. Nerves wouldn't go away, however, as Dawid Kownacki reduced the deficit for the visiting team, making it 3-2.

By the end, Dortmund just about held on for the three points and after Bayern Munich's stalemate with Leipzip, the title race stayed alive.

Niko Kovac's side now only leads by two points ahead of Dortmund as we look forward to what should be an entertaining end to the Bundesliga title next weekend. Pulisic and co. will have one more shot at dethroning the league leader. If it happens, it would be the perfect parting gift before heading to the Premier League.

As it was his last game at home, Dortmund wanted to make sure he received a big send-off before heading off to Chelsea and the club thanked the midfielder for his services with a fantastic tribute.

Captain America will play his last home game for Dortmund.



We’ll miss you, Christian 💛 pic.twitter.com/06Uqo8Pun0 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 11, 2019

Pulisic, 20, arrived in Dortmund at 16 years old and thanks to what he learned at the club, his stock has risen, year after year. He will join Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea this summer after the Premier League side bought him for $73.1 million, making him the most expensive transfer purchase for a U.S. international.