Derby 0-1 Leeds: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Kemar Roofe Earns United Slender First Leg Lead

Leeds will take a small lead into next week's second leg in the play-offs over Derby thanks to a decisive second half goal from Kemar Roofe on Saturday evening at Pride Park.

An exciting encounter saw the visiting side the more dominant for most of the game. Derby came alive in the second half but couldn't keep hold of the ball as Leeds' pressing ensured they won the ball back swiftly after losing it.

FULL TIME: #LUFC head into the second leg at Elland Road with a 1-0 advantage after Kemar Roofe's 55th-minute goal — Leeds United (@LUFC) May 11, 2019

Roofe broke the deadlock after smartly finishing Jack Harrison's brilliant cross. Drama ensued late on when referee Craig Pawson awarded the hosts a penalty after Harrison and Jayden Bogle tangled in the area, only to reverse his decision after consulting his assistant.

Here's 90min's breakdown of the game.

DERBY





Key Talking Point





In the 78th minute, Rams full back Bogle surged into the Leeds penalty area, and moments later was sent tumbling to the turf after a collision with Harrison.



Referee Craig Pawson pointed to the spot. Penalty to Derby and a chance to draw level in this tie. But Pawson then headed over to his assistant to see what his view of events were and after a brief discussion he overturned his original decision and awarded a goal-kick to Leeds.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Harrison was adjudged to have kicked Bogle's leg as he attempted to clear the ball, and probably didn't know where the Rams player's leg was. It was a contentious decision and one that will be debated long after the final whistle.

Frank Lampard will know his side have plenty of work to do in the second leg, but can at least take hope from Leeds' implosion of form towards the end of the season.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Roos (7); Bogle (7), Tomori (8), Keogh (7), Malone (6); Mount (6), Johnson (6); Wilson (8), Holmes (6), Lawrence (6); Nugent (5).

Substitutions: Marriott (6), Bennett (6), Huddlestone (5).

STAR MAN - Harry Wilson has impressed while on loan at Derby from Liverpool and his performance against Leeds in this game, whilst not as impressive as some of his other displays, showed the youngster's ability to perform on the biggest stage.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

He constantly troubled the Leeds defence with his direct running and pace. He was let down on a few occasions by his normally reliable delivery but that can be chalked up to age rather than a lack of ability.

Leeds are still within sight and Wilson is capable, as seen a number of times this season, to produce the spectacular for Derby, which could be vital if the Rams are to reach Wembley at the end of May.

LEEDS





Key Talking Point

Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich was lucky to remain on the field following an apparent head-butt on Derby defender Fikayo Tomori.

5 - Leeds will be participating in their fifth Football League play-off campaign; they’ve never won promotion via this method, losing most recently against Millwall in the League One play-off semi-finals in 2009. Frustration. #EFL #EFLPlayOffs pic.twitter.com/tWOBFVcunL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 11, 2019

Klich had lost the ball on the edge of the Derby box in the 88th minute and, in response to a Tomori's intervention, seemed to head-butt the English youngster in the chest.

Tomori and his defensive teammates complained profusely to Craig Pawson with the referee booking the Leeds player. The replays showed that it was a clear head-butt, with Klich lucky to still be on the field.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Casilla (8); Ayling (7), Berardi (7), Cooper (7), Dallas (6); Phillips (7); Hernandez (7), Forshaw (7), Klich (6), Harrison (7); Roofe (9)*.

Substitutions: Shackleton (6), Clarke (6).

STAR MAN - Kemar Roofe had found the net against Derby in the two league games this season, so the Leeds defence must have come into this game with one eye on the 26-year-old.

4 - Kemar Roofe has scored four goals in three appearances against Derby County this season - no player has more against a single opponent in this season's Championship (including play-offs). Nemesis. #EFL #EFLPlayOffs — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 11, 2019

He was a constant threat throughout the game, making some good runs, and was rewarded for his efforts when Harrison put the ball on a plate for him to fire the Whites into the lead.

The Englishman will want to replicate his performance next week as he aims to help his team reach the play-off final at Wembley.

Looking Ahead

Clive Mason/GettyImages

These sides face each other again in the second leg at Elland Road on Wednesday, with a trip to Wembley on the cards for the winner.





Marcelo Bielsa will be confident of progressing seeing as his side have the home advantage and are leading after this game, but Derby manager Frank Lampard will want his players to build on their good display in the first leg and make it to the final on the 27 May.