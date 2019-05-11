Diego Simeone 'Not Worried' About Antoine Griezmann's Future Amid Fresh Links With Barcelona

Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone insists he's "not worried at all" about the future of star forward Antoine Griezmann after new links with a move to Barcelona emerged ahead of the summer transfer window.

The France international was set to move to Catalonia last summer but eventually stayed at Wanda Metropolitano, signing a new five-year contract in the process.

Griezmann is once again being linked with Barcelona following their exit from the Champions League, but Atlético Madrid's Simeone says he isn't concerned the World Cup winning forward will look to leave the club this summer.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

"Griezmann is our captain, he is important, I am not worried at all," Simeone told 90 Minutos on Fox Sports (via Marca). He has everything to continue growing. But I am not in his body, so he will see."

While Griezmann is expected to say at the club next season, veteran centre back Diego Godín has announced he will end his nine-year spell in the Spanish capital at the end of the season.

He's been heavily linked with a move to Italian giants Inter this summer and Simeone has revealed the club are already searching for Godín's long-term successor at Wanda Metropolitano.

"The club are working on replacing Godin and to continue on the same path," he added. "There are many who we are working on, I will not mention names. Someone with these characteristics will arrive, not identical because there are no two players who are identical."

Conte to Inter with a back line of Skriniar, Godin & De Vrij would make Serie A certainly more competitive



He’d be the third former Juve coach of my lifetime at Inter after Trapattoni & Lippi — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) May 8, 2019

Atlético Madrid will also be on the hunt for new full backs at the end of the season ahead of the departure of Lucas Hernandez to Bayern Munich and the potential exits of Juanfran and Filipe Luis, both of whom are out on contract in a few weeks.