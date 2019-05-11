Eden Hazard Named Chelsea's Player of the Year as Part of Unprecedented Awards Treble

Eden Hazard enjoyed an unforgettable night at Chelsea's end of season awards, being named the Player of the Year, Players' Player of the Year and winning the Goal of the Season award.

It's the first time in the club's history that a player has won all three awards in the same campaign, which is testament to the season the 28-year-old has had.

The Belgian has scored 19 goals and provided 16 assists in all competitions for Chelsea this season to help the Blues to a top four finish in the Premier League and a place in this season's Europa League final against Arsenal.

It's the fourth time Hazard has received the Player of the Year award - as voted for by the fans - having done so in 2014, 2015 and 2017, with the Belgian delighted to receive the recognition of the supporters.

As quoted by the club's official website, he said: "My relationship with the fans has been really good since I came here.

'It’s always a pleasure to play at Stamford Bridge in front of the fans. That’s why I am on the pitch. When we play for such a great club like Chelsea at the end of the season you want to win something.

"Now we have that opportunity. We will go to Baku all together with the fans and we will be back with the trophy."

As well, Hazard won the Players' Player of the Year award for the second time at Stamford Bridge and the Goal of the Season award for a third time. The strike that won him the award was his scintillating winner in the third round of the Carabao Cup against Liverpool - a competition that they reached the final of.

Speculation has been rife regarding Hazard's future, with Real Madrid heavily linked with a move for the superstar this summer. If a deal goes through, the attacker could sign off his seven years at the club with a Europa League final triumph at the end of the month.