Free Agents: Picking an XI of Players Set to Be Available for Nothing This Summer

The 2018/19 campaign is coming to an end for the vast majority of leagues across Europe, which means one thing among others - players approaching the end of their contracts.

Clubs will be looking at who they can't afford to lose and who they can afford to be without, offering the chance for teams to pick up bargains as fees in the transfer window continue to skyrocket.

With this summer expected to be no different, here is a free agent XI of players who are sure to peak the interest of clubs across the globe.

Goalkeeper - Willy Cabellero

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Not the most exciting way to start the list, granted, but Willy Caballero does offer a wealth of top flight experience thanks to his time at Malaga, Manchester City and Chelsea.





At 37, it's unlikely that Caballero will be challenging for the number one jersey at any club he eventually ends up at, but the level of quality he provides as a back-up could be useful over the course of a season.

Right Back - Dani Alves

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

Dani Alves just refuses to retire, but he could be on the lookout for a new club this summer with his contract at Paris Saint-Germain set to expire.

The 36-year-old has a trophy haul that would make most professionals jealous, boasting three Champions League winner's medals as well as league title successes in Spain, Italy and France to name but a few.

Despite approaching the twilight of his career, the Brazilian has made over 25 appearances in all competitions for PSG this season and could provide a short-term option for a side in search of a swashbuckling right-sided player.

Centre Back - Vincent Kompany



Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

He may have scored the goal that potentially helps secure Manchester City the Premier League title this season - in some style, might I add - but Vincent Kompany is approaching the final weeks of his contract at the Etihad.

The 33-year-old has been a terrific servant for the Citizens since arriving from Hamburg SV in 2008, having already won three Premier League titles, which could become four with victory over Brighton this weekend.

The imposing Belgian has been a reliable figure at the back for City under a number of bosses, and could still do a job for a number of top sides. He is expected to stay at the Etihad, but until a new contract is signed and announced, anything could happen.

Centre Back - Gary Cahill

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

While this season hasn't been an enjoyable one for Gary Cahill under Maurizio Sarri - having made just eight appearances in all competitions - he still offers a wealth of experience for any potential suitors.

The 33-year-old has won everything with Chelsea since arriving from Bolton in 2012, including two Premier League titles and the Champions League.

A number of sides, one being former club Burnley, have been linked with a move for the soon-to-be free agent, and they could do worse than signing the former England international.

Left Back - Filipe Luis

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

33 seems to be the age of a free agent judging by this list, as Atletico Madrid's Filipe Luis is another of the aforementioned age who could be searching for a new club this summer.

The Brazilian has enjoyed a wonderful career for Los Rojiblancos, winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Europa League twice. He also endured a forgettable season at Chelsea in 2014/15, but still returned to Spain's capital with a Premier League and EFL Cup winner's medal.

While the pace may have gone, the experience and tactical knowledge remains, and he offers plenty for any up-and-coming full backs at clubs across Europe.

Central Midfield - James Milner

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The consummate professional, James Milner has enjoyed a career renaissance under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, although as it stands he is set to be a free agent this summer.

It's hard to believe that the Reds could let the 33-year-old leave at the end of the season, mainly due to the major part he's played in what has been a terrific season for the club; one that could still finish with Liverpool winning both the Premier League and Champions League.

Milner joined Liverpool in 2015 on a free transfer from Manchester City, so he's no stranger to running down his contract, although it's hard to see him leave the Reds this summer at least.

Central Midfield - Ander Herrera

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Ander Herrera recently confirmed he will leave Manchester United once his contract expires this summer, in what was one of football's worst kept secrets.

It's been a pretty bleak season for the Red Devils, but the Spaniard has been one of the few players to receive plaudits, making his impending exit from Old Trafford all the more frustrating.

The 29-year-old, who has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, will leave after five seasons at the club, having lifted the EFL Cup, FA Cup and Europa League.

Central Midfield - Adrien Rabiot



Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

You can't talk about a free agent XI without including Adrien Rabiot. The man has been linked with practically every major European side over the course of the season, yet his future is still up in the air.

The France international hasn't played since 12 December after burning his bridges at Paris Saint-Germain due to his reportedly poor conduct over engineering a move away, which appears set to happen this summer.

Unlike most players on this list, Rabiot still has the majority of his career ahead of him being only 24 and, judging off speculation this campaign, he won't be short of potential suitors.

Right Forward - Juan Mata

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

A number of players look set to leave Manchester United this summer, with Juan Mata one of them as his contract expires at the end of June.

The 31-year-old has spent the past eight seasons of his career in England, having initially arrived at Chelsea in 2011 before joining the Red Devils in 2014. The Spaniard offers creativity, as well as a winning mentality due to his trophy haul, which includes the World Cup, Champions League and two Europa Leagues.

La Liga side Barcelona are said to be the front-runners for his signature, although nothing has been officially announced yet.

Striker - Mario Balotelli

GERARD JULIEN/GettyImages

Yes, that is Mario Balotelli taking a selfie after scoring for Marseille, and yes, he could be joining a club near you this summer.

The 28-year-old will be out of contract with the French side this summer, having only joined on a short-term deal in January in what was the latest move for the polarising Italian.

While his reputation does proceed him, Balotelli has enjoyed his time in France. He's scored 41 Ligue 1 goals in his last three seasons, including his eight for Marseille this campaign, as well as 15 and 18 in his previous two seasons at Nice.

Whether he's worth the hassle is another story altogether, but it does appear Balotelli is finally putting his talents to good use.

Left Forward - Max Kruse

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

A sideways glance to the Bundesliga now and we find Werder Bremen's captain Max Kruse, who could be playing his final season at the Weser Stadium.

The 31-year-old, who rejoined the club in 2016, has been in fine form in 2018/19, netting 11 league goals and providing nine assists, and could be a useful squad player for a host of sides across the continent.

Able to play a number of positions while offering industrious displays time and again, Kruse is a dream for managers and would be a shrewd signing for any club.