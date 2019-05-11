Gareth Bale has been left out of Real Madrid's traveling squad for the away game at Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Media coverage surrounding the Welshman's future has increased over the past week or so and Los Blancos' squad for the clash at Anoeta Stadium is the latest twist in the saga.

📝 Our 19-man squad for our final #RMLiga away match of the season! #RMLiga pic.twitter.com/syOzYYTOUE — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) May 11, 2019

Real manager Zinedine Zidane has omitted the former Tottenham star but there is a spot for striker Karim Benzema, who hasn't played since April 25 due to a muscle injury.

There are also inclusions for forwards Mariano, Vinicius Junior and Lucas Vaquez and the squad announcement comes shortly after Zidane said he would not become involved in a war of words with Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett.

Barnett said earlier this month: "I am not sure that Mr. Zidane wants him to stay but at the moment Gareth wants to stay. He has got a contract, he will quite happily see it out until 2022."

Zidane responded ahead of the Sociedad fixture, quipping: "No, I don't want to answer, I'm the coach of Real Madrid and he does his job. I have to think about the game, playing well, that's what worries me.

"I won't tell you anything about it, private conversations are private. It's what I have to do with all of the players, but it stays internal. Did I talk to him? Maybe no or maybe yes; with the players, I talk about other things, not just the future."

Bale had another injury-hit season at the Bernabeu but has still managed eight goals and three assists in 29 La Liga appearances.