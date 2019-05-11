Jurgen Klopp Insists Restoring Liverpool 'Feeling' More Significant Than Premier League Title

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has pointed to his side's memorable midweek win over Barcelona as more significant in restoring the great traditions of the club than securing a maiden Premier League title.

The Reds defied the odds to reach a second successive Champions League final with a stunning 4-0 win over Barca at Anfield - winning the semi-final 4-3 on aggregate. Their attention now turns to their final league game of the season.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Liverpool know victory over Wolves, along with any slip-up from Manchester City, will see them win their first league title in 29 years. Klopp however insists that the overall development of the club is more important at this stage - namely putting the club in a position to challenge for major honours on a regular basis.

As quoted by The Mirror, he said: "This season has been a year full of wonderful moments, wonderful moments altogether. Looking forward to games, enjoying games and last Tuesday was like the icing on the cake so far.

"Wow. That's exactly the picture we want to draw for the outside world - this is Liverpool. (It says) It's possible here, it’s possible in this club and in this city with the people around. That's the picture.

FOCUSED. 👊



View the full gallery from this afternoon's session at Melwood, ahead of #LIVWOL. 👇 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 10, 2019

"If you struggle in a game, they hit the post and the bar but you win it, that’s good for looking back and saying 'that year we won it and oh we were lucky'. It’s a nice story but it doesn’t help with development.

"That’s why it is worth more than silverware - develop as far and as high as possible so it gets more and more likely that you win silverware and that’s what we’ve done so far."

Liverpool can still finish the season on 97 points, which would be the Premier League's third-highest total ever, and still not win the title – testament to the level of competition Pep Guardiola's side are providing. Klopp however has admitted he'd still be satisfied with the domestic campaign.

He added: "All I can do is my best and I am 100 per cent sure about myself. I do my best. It's not perfect because it's me but it's my best and I cannot do more. Sunday is our last Premier League game, if we can win it, it's not in our hands what we get for that but it doesn't make our season a little bit less good. It's just a different finish."