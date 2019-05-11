Jurgen Klopp Reveals the Key Difference Between Liverpool and Rest of Premier League's Top Six

Jurgen Klopp has revealed he feels consistency is the main reason why Liverpool and Manchester City have pulled away from the rest of the Premier League's top six teams.

With just one game left this season the race for the Premier League title has come down to two sides with City currently leading the Reds by just one point.

A win for City against Brighton would secure them the title, but anything other than a win would give Liverpool the chance to steal the title away from City should they beat Wolves at Anfield.



It's been an enthralling title race to watch, although it has been a two-horse race for quite some time. The gap between Liverpool, who occupy second place second, and Chelsea in third is an astounding 23 points, with Manchester United a further five points behind Chelsea in sixth.

There hasn't been much of a threat to the league's top two teams and, speaking as quoted by the Mirror ahead of Liverpool's final day clash with Wolves, Klopp revealed he thinks the factor which has made the Premier League's top two sides better is their level of consistency throughout the season.



He said: "We saw Chelsea and Arsenal [reach the Europa League final] – what’s the difference between us? Twenty points or so. That’s not the difference really but we’ve been so consistent, that’s the difference.

“When we face each other, it’s not 20 points, it’s about a moment here or there, but consistency has made the difference points-wise. That’s what we have to make sure in the future too.”

It's set to be an enthralling end to the Premier League season with both Liverpool and Manchester City in action on Sunday afternoon.