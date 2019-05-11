Jurgen Klopp Reveals the Key Difference Between Liverpool and Rest of Premier League's Top Six

By 90Min
May 11, 2019

Jurgen Klopp has revealed he feels consistency is the main reason why Liverpool and Manchester City have pulled away from the rest of the Premier League's top six teams.

With just one game left this season the race for the Premier League title has come down to two sides with City currently leading the Reds by just one point. 

A win for City against Brighton would secure them the title, but anything other than a win would give Liverpool the chance to steal the title away from City should they beat Wolves at Anfield.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

It's been an enthralling title race to watch, although it has been a two-horse race for quite some time. The gap between Liverpool, who occupy second place second, and Chelsea in third is an astounding 23 points, with Manchester United a further five points behind Chelsea in sixth.

There hasn't been much of a threat to the league's top two teams and, speaking as quoted by the Mirror ahead of Liverpool's final day clash with Wolves, Klopp revealed he thinks the factor which has made the Premier League's top two sides better is their level of consistency throughout the season.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

He said: "We saw Chelsea and Arsenal [reach the Europa League final] – what’s the difference between us? Twenty points or so. That’s not the difference really but we’ve been so consistent, that’s the difference. 

“When we face each other, it’s not 20 points, it’s about a moment here or there, but consistency has made the difference points-wise. That’s what we have to make sure in the future too.”

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

It's set to be an enthralling end to the Premier League season with both Liverpool and Manchester City in action on Sunday afternoon.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message