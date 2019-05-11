Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he is hopeful Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson will be fit for the club's final Premier League game of the season.

The Reds need to win against Wolves and hope Manchester City slip up against Brighton if they're to secure their first league title in 29 years, and they're set to receive a major boost ahead of the game at Anfield.

Despite both sustaining injuries in the midweek win against Barcelona, Henderson and Robertson are expected to be fit. Salah meanwhile, who missed the game due to concussion precautions, is also poised to return as he looks to claim a second successive Premier League Golden Boot.

As quoted by the club's official website, he said: "The famous three words of this week in the dressing room: 'It's only pain.' Very important for all the young lads to learn, I've said that already to the boys. Hendo said, 'It’s only pain', Robbo said, 'It’s only pain' - but it was real pain, wow!

"Unfortunately, Robbo could deal with the pain but only the rest of his body couldn't because he couldn't really activate the muscle anymore, some nerve hit or whatever. They should be fine [for Sunday].

"Mo looked good around the celebrations after the game, to be honest! The day before yesterday and yesterday he was running outside and will be part of training today."

The only negative for Klopp was his confirmation that Roberto Firmino will miss Liverpool's final game of the league season due to a muscle injury. He was, however, optimistic of the Brazilian's chances of featuring in the Champions League final at the end of the month, when they play Tottenham.

Klopp added: "Bobby not [available] for the weekend, but we have time [before the Champions League final] and that should be enough."