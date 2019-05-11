Last Gasp Thunderbolt Stops Man City Women Just Two Minutes Short of Unbeaten Domestic Season

By 90Min
May 11, 2019

Having already been crowned champions of the Women's Super League with a game to spare, Arsenal finished the season in style with a late winner in their 1-0 win over Manchester City to inflict their first league defeat. 

In what was a tight game between the league's top two, Emma Mitchell's stunning 25-yard strike sealed the win for the Gunners two minutes from time to cap a memorable season for the north London club. 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

City, who had won the Women's FA Cup a week earlier, were one game away from going the domestic season unbeaten, having won 14 and drawn five of their 19 previous league games ahead of the final day in addition to success in both cup competitions. 

The league triumph for Arsenal is their first since 2012, with striker Beth Mead speaking of her delight to be part of the title-winning team.

Quoted by BBC Sport, she said: "It is an amazing feeling. I have been lucky to lift the WSL 2 title but to win the Super League is a bit more special.

"The league was already won, so I guess people stayed in second gear but I thought we played very well and could have scored a lot more goals but we got what we deserved in the end. Mitch scored an absolute worldie. We wanted to win this game. We wanted to prove we are the best in the league and we did that. We won the league by seven points than just four."

It means City have ended the league season as runners up for a second straight campaign and for the third time in four seasons, although manager Nick Cushing took the time to congratulate Arsenal after the game.

He added: "We had an opportunity to be undefeated but it doesn't mean a lot when you haven't won the league. I do not see much difference between losing one game and not losing if you do not win the trophy.

"Arsenal have won it and if you do that, they are worthy champions. We have to go work hard to get seven points closer to Arsenal."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message