Matthijs de Ligt's Move to Barcelona Held Up By Mino Raiola's Outrageous Agent Fee Demand

Matthijs de Ligt's move to Barcelona at the end of the season is stalling as a result of the fee his agent Mino Raiola is demanding from the Catalan club.

The 19-year-old is European football's hottest defensive prospect and has been heavily linked with a number of top clubs ahead of the summer transfer window, with Barcelona believed to be at the front of the queue after already snapping up his teammate Frenkie de Jong.

But Marca report the deal for De Ligt is being held up as a result of his agent Raiola, who is demanding a €14m commission as part of the agreed €70m transfer fee between Ajax and Barcelona.

OLAF KRAAK/GettyImages

The Italian-born Dutch super agent, who is demanding more than double a usual agent's fee, is also facing another problem after being slapped with a ban by the chairman of FIFA's Disciplinary Committee.

The ban was initially put in place by the Italian authorities, but FIFA have extended it to cover world football and it will be in place until 9 August - which is expected to have ramifications of Paul Pogba's future at Manchester United.

Raiola is now hoping another club comes in for De Ligt this summer with a higher offer in the hopes that Ajax agree to his fee.

The 19-year-old centre-back has made 53 appearances for the club this season, with Ajax most notably reaching the semi finals of the Champions League before Tottenham's incredible comeback at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Ajax are also currently at the top of the Eredivisie table, level on points with PSV Eindhoven, with just two games left to play this season.