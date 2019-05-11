Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has said that he will consider walking away from north London unless they can meet his long-term ambition at the club.

Pochettino's side overturned a three-goal deficit at Ajax on Wednesday to book their place in this season's Champions League final, where they'll be joined by familiar foes Liverpool following their turnaround against Barcelona 24 hours earlier.

But the Argentine manager has already got one eye on the future and Pochettino insists that Tottenham have to be transparent over their goals heading into the new season.

"I am open for everything. Of course, I love to work, I love Tottenham, I love to be here every day. I enjoy it a lot," Pochettino said, quoted by the Daily Mail.

"Our effort was massive and my motivation is to be here and to work hard, to try to achieve all that the club wants to achieve. But the problem is, I need to know what we need to achieve or what we are going to fight for. That is the most important.

"I am not open to start a new chapter with no plan, with no clear idea, with not being transparent, telling you and telling our fans what's next, what is our objective. If we expect every season to be in the final of the Champions League, we need to create a plan. And the plan may be different to what has happened in the last five years.

"And if we believe we can operate in the same way we have in the last five years and that we are going to be every season in the final of the Champions League, and we are going to be every season in the top four and competing against Liverpool or Manchester City or Manchester United, I think we are very naive.

"In five years we have achieved a lot of things. But now it's what's next, that is my point."

Tottenham still have plenty of time to prepare for the Champions League final, which is being held at Atlético Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano on June 1, but their attention first has to be on ending the Premier League season on a high note against Everton on Sunday.