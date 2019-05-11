Maurizio Sarri Explains Comments on 'Unfortunate' Charity Match to Raise Money Against Antisemitism

By 90Min
May 11, 2019

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has explained away comments which appeared to risk landing himself in hot water with owner Roman Abramovich, after claiming that the club 'unfortunately' have to attend a charity match at the end of the month.

The game against New England Revolution, which was arranged between Abramovich and his opposite number Robert Kraft, has been put together to fight against a rise in antisemitism, with both businessmen pledging a combined $2m to various organisations.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

But the game is scheduled to take place just days before Chelsea's Europa League final date with Arsenal, and in the aftermath of their win over Eintracht Frankfurt, Sarri claimed that the club 'unfortunately' have to travel to America for the charity match.


Sarri later explained the reasons behind his comments, suggesting that their trip to face the New England Revolution is simply ill-timed.

"We go there for a good reason I think, so as a man I am very happy to go there," Sarri said, quoted by The Telegraph. "As a coach, of course, I am a little bit worried because I know very well that the team now needs rest. So it is not the best way to prepare for the final, I think.

“I have to think about my players, so I know very well that my players need to rest, and after four or five days they need to work for three or four days and then they need to prepare for the match. The match will be interesting and difficult.

“I am not worried about the physical side, I think it is more difficult to recover mentally.”

