Nuno Espirito Santo Says Wolves Will Be Competitive in Liverpool Clash After Securing Seventh Place

Nuno Espirito Santo has promised his Wolves side will give a good account of themselves in Sunday's clash against Premier League title chasing Liverpool.

Manchester City's 1-0 victory over Leicester on Monday guaranteed a seventh placed finish for Wolves, and if City beat Watford in the FA Cup final the Wanderers will secure a place in the Europa League qualifying rounds.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Wolves could help City if they can avoid defeat at Anfield against a Liverpool side they beat earlier this season in the FA Cup but who have also lost just once in the league all season. Should City beat Brighton, the title will head back to Manchester again.

Wolves may have little to play for, but Nuno has promised his side will be ready to compete and says they are looking forward to the match.

He said, as quoted by Goal: "We prepare ourselves for the game like we always did in these two years here.

"It's the final game of the season and we want to compete. It's an important game, a tough challenge. The players rise for every training session. Of course it's a big, big game and we want to play it."





Liverpool will be full of confidence after their stunning 4-0 victory over Barcelona, which saw them reach the Champions League final where they will face Tottenham on 1 June, and Santo revealed he has enjoyed watching the thrills of this year's competition.

"The Champions League this season is amazing. I've watched all the games", he added. "Liverpool-Barcelona and Tottenham-Ajax were fantastic games. Who doesn't enjoy that?"





Nuno's Wolves have had a brilliant first season back in the Premier League. Their record against the top six has been very impressive, picking up victories against Spurs, Chelsea, Arsenal and United and racking up 16 points from the 11 games played against the top six sides.