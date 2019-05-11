Revs Earn Win in Mike Lapper's Managerial Debut, NYCFC Picks Up Testy Win Over LA Galaxy

Juan Agudelo, Cristian Penilla and Carles Gil got on the scoresheet as the New England Revolution won in Mike Lapper's managerial debut while NYCFC kept up its impressive form with a win over the Galaxy. 

By Associated Press
May 11, 2019

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Juan Agudelo, Cristian Penilla and Carles Gil scored and the New England Revolution beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 in interim coach Mike Lapper's debut Saturday night.

Lapper took over Thursday after Brad Friedel was fired.

Agudelo opened the scoring with a volley in the 18th minute. Edgar Castillo ran behind Penilla's flick up the left channel and whipped in a cross as Agudelo cut in front of the defender to make the leaping connection.

Penilla smashed home a penalty kick in the 29th minute for the Revs (3-8-2). The Earthquakes' Harold Cummings conceded the penalty by taking down Teal Bunbury in the area.

Gil made it 3-0 in the 68th minute. Tajon Buchanan dribbled into the area, making two cutbacks and having his first cross attempt blocked before sending a second cross into Gil, who settled it and punched it home.

Valeri Qazaishvili scored for the Quakes (3-6-2) in the 88th minute.

NYCFC 2, LA Galaxy 0

CARSON, Calif. — Heber Araujo dos Santos and Maximiliano Moralez scored late in the first half and New York City FC beat the LA Galaxy 2-0 on Saturday.

Heber gave City (4-1-6) the lead in the 44th minute, putting back the rebound of Ismael Tajouri-Shradi's saved attempt. The Galaxy's Uriel Antuna conceded a hand-ball penalty three minutes later, and Moralez converted from the spot in stoppage time.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's shot hit the crossbar in the 86th minute for the Galaxy (7-4-1). Following the attempt, Ibrahimovic and NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson went to the ground in a brief tussle. Both received yellow cards.

NYCFC has won four of the last five and is unbeaten in seven games.

The Galaxy have lost three in a row.

More Soccer

