FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Juan Agudelo, Cristian Penilla and Carles Gil scored and the New England Revolution beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 in interim coach Mike Lapper's debut Saturday night.

Lapper took over Thursday after Brad Friedel was fired.

Agudelo opened the scoring with a volley in the 18th minute. Edgar Castillo ran behind Penilla's flick up the left channel and whipped in a cross as Agudelo cut in front of the defender to make the leaping connection.

Penilla smashed home a penalty kick in the 29th minute for the Revs (3-8-2). The Earthquakes' Harold Cummings conceded the penalty by taking down Teal Bunbury in the area.

Gil made it 3-0 in the 68th minute. Tajon Buchanan dribbled into the area, making two cutbacks and having his first cross attempt blocked before sending a second cross into Gil, who settled it and punched it home.

Valeri Qazaishvili scored for the Quakes (3-6-2) in the 88th minute.

NYCFC 2, LA Galaxy 0

CARSON, Calif. — Heber Araujo dos Santos and Maximiliano Moralez scored late in the first half and New York City FC beat the LA Galaxy 2-0 on Saturday.

Heber gave City (4-1-6) the lead in the 44th minute, putting back the rebound of Ismael Tajouri-Shradi's saved attempt. The Galaxy's Uriel Antuna conceded a hand-ball penalty three minutes later, and Moralez converted from the spot in stoppage time.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's shot hit the crossbar in the 86th minute for the Galaxy (7-4-1). Following the attempt, Ibrahimovic and NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson went to the ground in a brief tussle. Both received yellow cards.

NYCFC has won four of the last five and is unbeaten in seven games.

The Galaxy have lost three in a row.