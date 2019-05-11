Paul Pogba's Potential Man Utd Exit Complicated Further as FIFA Expand Mino Raiola's Ban

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could be forced to stay at the club next season after his agent Mino Raiola was banned by FIFA.

The Italian-born Dutch super agent was initially banned by the footballing authorities in Italy (FIGC), but the chairman of FIFA's Disciplinary Committee has decided to extend the ban to cover world football.

The Mail report that Raiola's ban - which expires on 9th August, 24 hours after the Premier League transfer window closes - could force Pogba to remain at Manchester United next season, despite rumours linking him with Real Madrid.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Although the Italian FA didn't state why Raiola was banned, in a statement FIFA said: "The chairman of the FIFA disciplinary committee has today decided to extend the sanctions imposed by the FIGC on the intermediaries Carmine (Mino) and [his cousin] Vincenzo Raiola to have worldwide effect.

"Carmine Raiola is suspended for a period of three months and Vincenzo Raiola for a period of two months."

The 51-year-old is also in charge of a number of other players in the Premier League like Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Sergio Romero and Philippe Sandler. High profile client Matthijs de Ligt has also been heavily linked with a move away from Ajax which could now be complicated by Raiola's ban.

But the Premier League's early transfer window closure means that players on Raiola's books in England could see a move away from their respective sides at the end of the season fall through.

That all being said, Raiola's famous policy of not making any of his clients sign contracts with him means that it won't be difficult for them to find alternative representation in the interim – possibly even Vincenzo Raiola when his ban ends in July.

He's everything wrong with the current United side. Just an over payed diva. Get him out and invest that money in players who will genuinely give it their all for the shirt. — Positive Gooner (@LuxuryPlayer11) May 7, 2019

Manchester United's Pogba has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid throughout this season, having struggled to impress - bar a brief spell at the turn of the year - under both José Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

But with Los Blancos also eyeing up the likes of Eden Hazard and Christian Eriksen, their president Florentino Pérez could decide to snub a move for Pogba while his agent is unable to take charge of negotiations.