Penalty Shootouts: Recapping Every Spot-Kick Success By English Clubs in European Competitions

Chelsea advanced to the Europa League final in dramatic fashion on Thursday, courtesy of a penalty shootout win against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The tie was finely poised heading into the second leg at Stamford Bridge after a 1-1 draw a week earlier in Germany and there was more of the same in west London as Frankfurt hotshot Luka Jovic cancelled out Ruben Loftus-Cheek's opener.

With the sides deadlocked after extra time, Maurizio Sarri's team went on to book their place in Baku with a penalty shootout victory, setting up a mouthwatering all-English final against London rivals Arsenal later in May.

In what has been a triumphant year for Premier League sides in both the Champions League and the Europa League, here is a look at every penalty shootout win by English clubs in European competitions.

Everton 4-3 Borussia Monchengladbach (European Cup, 1970/71)

Everton were held to a 1-1 draw by Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach in the second leg of their last 16 tie in the European Cup in 1970, but the Toffees were not to be denied victory on penalties.

Herbert Laumen had cancelled out Johnny Morrissey's opener, sending the game to penalties. Joe Royle's missed spot-kick for Everton did not prove costly as Monchengladbach fluffed two of their own to give the Toffees a 4-3 win in the shootout.

Leeds 5-4 Hibernian (UEFA Cup, 1973/74)

Having drawn the first leg of their UEFA Cup second round tie 0-0 at Elland Road, Leeds required penalties to overcome Hibernian after a repeat scoreline in the second leg in Scotland in November 1973.

Leeds ultimately emerged victorious with a narrow 5-4 victory in the shootout, with Billy Bremner smashing home the winning spot-kick.

Derby 7-6 Atletico Madrid (UEFA Cup, 1974/75)

In a result which seems quite remarkable by today's standings, Derby County emerged victorious with a thrilling shootout victory over La Liga side Atletico Madrid in the second round of the UEFA Cup in 1974.

Goals from Bruce Rioch and Kevin Hector for the visitors in Spain saw Derby take the lead after Luis Aragones had given the hosts the lead, but the same man struck again for Atletico to send the game to penalties. Steve Powell hit the decisive spot-kick for Derby as Eusebio's miss sealed the victory for the English side.

Tottenham 5-4 Anderlecht (UEFA Cup, 1983/84)

Mauricio Pochettino has heroically led his Tottenham side to the Champions League final this season but Spurs lifted the UEFA Cup in similarly dramatic style in 1984, beating Anderlecht in the final on penalties.

Anderlecht appeared on course for victory in the final after Alex Czerniatynski gave the Belgians the lead on the hour mark, but Graham Roberts' late strike for Keith Burkinshaw's side forced the game to penalties.

Steve Archibald scored the decisive spot-kick for Spurs, as Arnor Gudjohnsen's miss proved costly for Anderlecht.

Liverpool 4-2 Roma (European Cup, 1983/84)

During the same season, Liverpool sealed their fourth European Cup in dramatic style, as Joe Fagan's side grabbed a 5-3 penalty shootout victory over Serie A side Roma in the final in 1984.

Phil Neal had given the Reds the lead 15 minutes into the showpiece event but Roberto Pruzzo's strike levelled thing up and forced the final to penalties.

However, Liverpool were not to be denied another European triumph as Francesco Graziani's miss from the spot proved crucial, with Alan Kennedy scoring the winning penalty for the Reds.

Aston Villa 4-3 Inter (UEFA Cup, 1994/95)

Aston Villa have a respectable history in European competition and one of their most memorable nights came in a 4-3 victory over Serie A giants Inter in a penalty shootout victory in September 1974.

Ray Houghton's strike for Ron Atkinson's side had sent the first round tie to penalties and Ruben Sousa's missed spot-kick for the Italians proved decisive, as Phil King struck the winning penalty for Villa.

Leeds 4-2 CS Maritimo (UEFA Cup, 1998/99)

In another dramatic first round tie in the UEFA Cup, Jorge Soares' strike for Maritimo sent their clash with Leeds to penalties in September 1998.

Soares may have kept the tie alive for his team in normal time, but it was his miss from the spot which proved costly in the shootout as Lee Sharpe struck the decisive penalty to seal victory for George Graham's side.

Liverpool 6-5 Milan (Champions League, 2004/05)

The mother of all comebacks just had to be crowned with a dramatic victory and Liverpool ensured that their second half fightback in Istanbul was not in vain, as Rafa Benitez's side beat Milan on penalties in the 2005 Champions League final.

In what remains one of the most memorable European finals of all time, Milan had stormed into a 3-0 lead in the first half courtesy of a Hernan Crespo brace and a strike from Paolo Maldini, before Steven Gerrard, Vladimir Smicer and Xabi Alonso sealed the second half comeback.

Smicer struck decisively once more in the resulting shootout as Andriy Shevchenko's miss from the spot sealed a phenomenal triumph and Liverpool's fifth European Cup.

Liverpool 4-1 Chelsea (Champions League, 2006/07)

Liverpool proved to be the shootout kings of Europe once more in 2007, beating Premier League rivals Chelsea 4-1 on penalties in the Champions League semi-finals.

A Daniel Agger strike forced the tie to penalties in the second leg at Anfield and Rafa Benitez's side ensured that the night would be one to remember. Arjen Robben and Geremi both missed from the spot for the Blues and Dirk Kuyt's strike sealed victory for the Reds.

Liverpool went on to fall at the final hurdle to Milan that season but have the chance to seal their sixth European Cup once more in this season's final against Tottenham.

Manchester United 6-5 Chelsea (Champions League, 2007/08)

Chelsea suffered further shootout anguish in 2008, losing on penalties to Manchester United in the Champions League final on that occasion.

Frank Lampard had drawn the Blues level in normal time, cancelling out Cristiano Ronaldo's opener for United, but John Terry and Nicolas Anelka's misses proved crucial, with the Chelsea skipper iconically slipping on the spot.

Ryan Giggs' penalty sealed the victory for Sir Alex Ferguson's side and a third European title for the Red Devils.

Manchester City 4-3 Aalborg BK (UEFA Cup, 2008/09)

Pep Guardiola's side have far bigger fish to fry these days but Manchester City's penalty shootout victory over Aalborg in the UEFA Cup last 16 in 2009 came early in their new era of mega riches and before the many successes which have since followed.

Strikes from Luton Shelton and Michael Jakobsen stunned Mark Hughes' side in the second leg and forced the tie to penalties but the Citizens ensured the upset was not completed. Shelton's shootout miss cost his side, with Richard Dunne's spot-kick sealing City's victory.

Arsenal 7-6 Roma (Champions League, 2008/09)

In another example of how times have changed, whilst City were scrapping in the UEFA Cup in 2008/09, Arsenal were enjoying a Champions League run under Arsene Wenger.

Having lost to Barcelona in the 2005/06 final, the Gunners were looking to get there again in the knockout stages and beat Roma 7-6 on penalties in the last 16.

A strike from Juan at the Stadio Olimpico in the second leg forced the tie to penalties but Max Tonetto's miss from the spot sealed victory for Arsenal in the Italian capital as Abou Diaby's penalty proved decisive.

Chelsea 5-4 Bayern Munich (Champions League, 2011/12)

Banishing the blues from previous shootout defeats, Chelsea held their nerve to overcome Bayern Munich on the Bavarians' home soil in the Champions League final in 2012.

Didier Drogba was the villain-turned-hero. Having been sent off in 2008's defeat to United in Moscow, the Chelsea striker struck a late equaliser at the Allianz Arena to cancel out Thomas Muller's opener, sending the tie to penalties.

The Ivorian was on hand once more in the shootout, scoring from the spot following Bastian Schweinsteiger's miss to seal Chelsea's win.

Chelsea 5-4 Eintracht Frankfurt (Europa League, 2018/19)

Maurizio Sarri's side had already sealed qualification for next season's Champions League by ensuring a top four finish in the Premier League, but progression to the Europa League final maintained the Italian's quest for silverware in his first season at Chelsea.

The Blues were made to sweat for their place in the final, however, as Luka Jovic continued to prove why he is so highly rated with a second half strike to force the semi final tie to penalties.

However, Kepa Arrizabalaga proved the hero, saving two of the visitors' penalties at Stamford Bridge before Eden Hazard struck the decisive spot-kick.