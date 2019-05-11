Pep Guardiola Reveals Preparations for 'Crazy' Final Day as Premier League Title Draws Near

Pep Guardiola has admitted that Manchester City are prepared for another 'crazy' final day in their bid to retain the Premier League title on Sunday.

City lead challengers Liverpool by a point ahead of the reigning champions' clash with Brighton at the Amex Stadium, whilst Jurgen Klopp's side face a tough final test at home to Wolves.

The Citizens will be crowned champions as long as they are victorious over the Seagulls, but Guardiola is still anticipating a day reminiscent of the final day drama seven years ago when Sergio Aguero's last-gasp winner against QPR saw City crowned Premier League champions for the first time.

As quoted by the Telegraph, the City boss said: "We must play well and be strong mentally, knowing it will be tough - it's how we react even if we have bad moments. We have to focus on the game - how we want to play - and not worry too much [about the rest].

"If the game is running into problems, be calm and think about what you have to do. You may have to go crazy in the last five, 10, 15 minutes but before that we have a plan and must follow the plan to win the game - that's what we have done all season.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"Experience [of winning title] is important but it's only one [factor]. The most incredible moment in the history of this club was when Sergio scored that goal and, of course, they [Aguero, Vincent Kompany, David Silva] are important players but everyone has to contribute in the last game."

Guardiola admitted that he has devised two different gameplans with his side this week, one of which will be deployed should Brighton focus on keeping City out, and one which would come into play if the Seagulls opt to attack the Citizens.

"We've talked about the two options - if they play like they did recently so defensively, using set pieces, using long balls, using the counter-attack with [Anthony] Knockaert and [Solly] March, the build up with the two central defenders who are so good," Guardiola added.

"But maybe at home in the last game they decide to go more forward but we have talked about what we can expect and how we handle both situations."

Kevin De Bruyne has returned to full training ahead of Sunday's game and could be set to feature at the Amex, though fellow midfielder Fernandinho will not be fit in time to face Chris Hughton's side.