RB Leipzig 0-0 Bayern Munich: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Bavarians Blow Chance to Lift Bundesliga

Bayern Munich blew the chance to wrap up the Bundesliga as the champions elect were held in a tense 0-0 stalemate by third placed RB Leipzig. With title rivals Borussia Dortmund winning at the same time, Bayern still need one more point on the final weekend.

Leipzig had little to play for, more or less locked into third position in the table, but the chance to impact the title race saw them frustrate the leaders as Dortmund went ahead across the country.

Niko Kovac needed a response from his side in the second half to relieve the pressure, and he thought he'd got it just five minutes in as Leon Goretzka beautifully volleyed the ball home following Ibrahima Konate's scuffed headed clearance.

VAR intervened though, with referee Manuel Grafe ruling the goal out for an offside in the build-up.

Ralf Rangnick's side had already secured a return Champions League football next season and were still in with an outside chance of equalling their previous best second placed finish. To do that though, they needed to beat Bayern and hope Dortmund slipped up against Fortuna Dusseldorf.

They also likely had one eye on the DFB-Pokal final against the same opponents in a fortnight and, with defensive performances being rewarded in cup competitions, Leipzig put on a tactical masterclass.

Starting XI: Gulacsi (7), Klostermann (8), Konate (6), Orban (7), Halstenberg (8)*, Demme (8), Sabitzer (8), Laimer (8), Forsberg (6), Poulsen (7), Werner (8)





Substitutes: Haidara (7), Mukiele (6), Smith-Rowe (6)

Bayern Munich remain on course for a record eighth consecutive Bundesliga crown, but haven't had things all their own way this season.

Bayern needed three points to avoid the title race going down to the last day, and would have wanted a weaker opponent – having lost their previous trip to Red Bull Arena. The reigning champions dominated the majority of play, but were unable to carve out too many clear cut chances against a strong defence.

Kovac's Bayern side have been well below the standards set by Jupp Heynckes, Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola before him. However, Saturday's sub-par performance will quickly disappear into the backs of people's minds if Kovac and co can wrap up the title next week.

Starting XI: Ulreich (7), Alaba (7), Hummels (7), Sule (6), Kimmich (7), Goretzka (7*), Thiago (6), Gnabry (7), Muller (6), Coman (6), Lewandowski (7)





Substitutes: Ribery (6), Rafinha (6), Robben (6)

STAR MAN - There wasn't a ton to shout about from a frustrated Bayern Munich camp as they floundered to an uninspiring stalemate. Their opponents were excellent defensively and Kovac's side just couldn't find an answer to their stubborn resistance.

Leon Goretzka clinically pounced on the one mistake from the RB Leipzig defence with a brilliant leaping volley, and was unfortunate to see his effort controversially ruled out. It was the one real moment of inspiration his side managed and it would have been a worthy title-winning goal.

RB Leipzig face an away trip to Werder Bremen for their final Bundesliga game before these two sides meet again in the DFB-Pokal final.

Bayern Munich will finish off their season at the Allianz Arena against Eintracht Frankfurt before they meet RB Leipzig at the Olympiastadion Berlin for that final.