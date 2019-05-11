Serie A Team News: Fiorentina vs AC Milan - Confirmed Rossoneri Lineup

Fiorentina won the reverse match against AC Milan; the last time they won both league games against the Rossoneri in a Serie A campaign was back in 2000/01.

AC Milan have won just one of their last seven away Serie A matches against Fiorentina (D4 L2).

The last time Fiorentina went 11 consecutive games without a win in a single Serie A campaign was back in 1989/90 (12 games) – they have played out five draws and six defeats in the current streak.

AC Milan have picked up only one point in their last four away league games and have conceded at least once in each of their last seven matches on the road.

Two of AC Milan’s last three goals in Serie A have been scored by substitutes; the Rossoneri had seen just one of their previous 46 goals in top-flight netted by a substitute before this.

The Rossoneri line-up for this evening's clash in Florence 👊🏻#FiorentinaMilan: la formazione ufficiale 🔴⚫@BioscalinITA pic.twitter.com/93FnXxb8ev — AC Milan (@acmilan) May 11, 2019

Across both Fiorentina and AC Milan, Vincenzo Montella has picked up just two points in his last six Serie A matches as a manager and his teams have only scored two goals in this period.

Fiorentina are yet to win at home in Serie A in 2019 (D6 L2); indeed, the Viola haven’t scored a goal in their last three league matches at Franchi.

Federico Chiesa has been directly involved in three of Fiorentina's last four goals against AC Milan in Serie A (one goal and two assists).

AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek, has attempted just two shots on target in his last 292 minutes of play in Serie A (four games and zero goals); he had fired in six (scoring two goals) in his previous 270 before this.

Since April, Muriel, Simeone and Chiesa have attempted 44 shots combined for Fiorentina in Serie A without scoring a single goal.