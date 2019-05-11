Zinedine Zidane Refuses to Respond to Comments From Gareth Bale's Agent Over Welshman's Future

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane refused to respond to comments made by Gareth Bale's agent in midweek which suggested that the Frenchman was ready to cash in on the Wales international at the end of the season.

Agent Jonathan Barnett insisted that Bale was committed to remaining at Real Madrid next season as he has a contract with the club until 2022, adding that Zidane would look to take the decision over his future out of the 29-year-old's hands.

But Zidane refused to get drawn into the debate over Bale's future at Real Madrid, although the Frenchman hinted that the two have spoken about what the summer might hold for the former Tottenham star.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

"No, I don't want to answer, I'm the coach of Real Madrid and he does his job," Zidane said, quoted by Marca. "I have to think about the game, playing well, that's what worries me.

"I won't tell you anything about it, private conversations are private. It's what I have to do with all of the players, but it stays internal. Did I talk to him? Maybe no or maybe yes; with the players, I talk about other things, not just the future."

Zidane added that he was looking forward to the new season, with Real Madrid expected to undergo a major summer overhaul which has seen the likes of Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba linked with moves to the Santiago Bernabéu.

"Is it exciting? Yes, and for me more than anyone, I have to tell people as the coach that we will always think about doing things well," he added. We've won a lot and that will continue. The history of this club will always keep growing.

France Football latest reporting on Paul Pogba to Real Madrid:

- Talks ongoing

- Transfer would likely cost €140m, but could include Toni Kroos and/or Gareth Bale

- Pogba's wage demands are currently a stumbling block

- Mino Raiola also frustrating Real Madrid representatives — Get French Football News (@GFFN) May 7, 2019

"As a coach, I say that next year we will have hope to win many things, we will give our all in our work, win because of that work; you have to work a lot and well. We will do all we can because the fans are proud of their team."