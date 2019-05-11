LA Galaxy's Zlatan Ibrahimovic Appears to Choke NYCFC Goalkeeper Sean Johnson During Match

Both players were given a yellow card following the incident.

By Emily Caron
May 11, 2019

LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic appeared to choke NYC FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson on Saturday when the two teams met at the StubHub Tennis Center in California. Ibrahimovic can be seen placing his right hand around Johnson's neck after the goalkeeper bumped into him in the final minutes of the match.

Both players received yellow cards after the incident.

NYCFC secured the 2–0 win over Zlatan's Galaxy thanks to a goal from Heber Araujo dos Santos ('44) and a penalty score from Maximiliano Moralez.

Ibrahimovic finished third in the MVP voting in 2018 in which he scored 22 goals and had 10 assists in 27 matches. He returned to the Galaxy for the 2019 season on a Designated Player deal despite speculation that he would leave for another interested team.

The Swedish star has nine goals and two assists through nine games this season.

 

