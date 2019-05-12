15 Reasons to Be Positive as a Manchester United Fan Despite Season From Hell

For fans of Manchester United it has been a season of ups and downs where, unfortunately for them, the negatives have significantly outweighed the positives as they end the campaign trophy-less and outside the Champions League places.

More than that rivals Manchester City will wrap up another Premier League title, while Liverpool in second are in the Champions League final. It really is the stuff of nightmares.

Alas, let's not focus on the doom and gloom for the United supporters however, as there are some reasons to be excited as they head into another new era at the club.

Here are 15 things for United fans to be positive about.

Manager and Staff Care About the Club

While the commitment of many of the players has been questioned that cannot be levelled at those who are now in charge of United.

Manager Solskjaer and his coaches, Mike Phelan and Michael Carrick, have all had long spells at the club and no supporters will question their desire to see the club succeed.

Team Being Put Ahead of Individuals

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The recurring theme since Solskjaer was appointed has been putting the club first and that is something that will delight the supporters, who have been subjected to the likes of Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba constantly making things about themselves in recent years.

Building a strong team ethic and spirit will be crucial if United are to return to former glories.

Exciting Academy Prospects

Julian Finney/GettyImages

United have always been a club which have promoted from their academy and they have another talented group of youngsters ready to make the step up into the first team.

Mason Greenwood, Tahith Chong, James Garner and Andre Gomes have all experienced senior football this season and they will now have the chance to prove themselves at United.

Europa League Provides Chances for Youngsters

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

A place in next season's Europa League may not have been what the club wanted but it will provide the perfect platform for many of those youth players and Solskjaer will surely use that competition to start blooding the next crop of potential United stars.

The fans love nothing more than academy players breaking through and should be looking forward to watching these youngsters perform on Thursday nights next season.

There Are Still Talented Players at the Club

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

It is clear for all to see that the United squad is not good enough at the moment but that is not to say there are no quality players at Old Trafford.

The likes of Victor Lindelof and Scott McTominay have made huge strides during this campaign and are only going to get better.

Luke Shaw Is Back to His Best

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

On that note one of the biggest positives this season has been defender Luke Shaw, who has become their player of the year this season.

The 23-year-old has matured into one of the best left backs in the country and will continue to improve if he can remain clear of injuries.

The Club Will Sell Underperformers

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

A key reason behind United's demise has been star names being signed for big money and on huge wages, who have not performed anywhere near the standard they had set previously.

The good news is the club now seem ready to cut their losses on players such as Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku.

David De Gea's Form Cannot Get Any Worse

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

He has been the club's best player since Sir Alex Ferguson retired but this year David De Gea has been dreadful, making mistakes and costing his side points.

On a positive note, for a goalkeeper of his ability, he is surely not going to get any worse. If he returns to form, they may well have the world's best keeper again next season.

Marcus Rashford Has Proved He Can Play as a Central Striker

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The early weeks of Solskjaer's tenure proved that Marcus Rashford is able to perform well and score goals as the team's centre forward.

For the majority of Mourinho's time in Manchester, the 21-year-old played on the left wing but he is now playing through the middle and doing so has led to his highest scoring league campaign.

They Can Win Big Matches Away From Home Again

Julian Finney/GettyImages

United have shown that they can win huge away matches once more, having struggled to pick up major victories on the road in the last few years.

Victories away to Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Chelsea, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain this season provides hope that they will be able to compete with these teams on a regular basis again soon.

Style Will Improve

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

United's supporters have had to put up with some dreadful football recently but that is surely set to change under Solskjaer as he looks to implement a fast, attacking style of play.

The 46-year-old played in some of the most thrilling teams in the history of English football and will want to develop a team with the same characteristics.

Director of Football Is Set to Come

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

There is now an understanding from the United hierarchy that the structure of the club needs to change if they are to compete with the top teams.

The hunt for a Director of Football has been a long process but at least Executive Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward is aware they need to bring one in.

Change in Recruitment Policy

Michael Regan/GettyImages

It appears as though the recruitment policy is also set to be amended this summer, with rumours that the club will now be looking to sign young players not marquee names.





This is an important shift in emphasis from previous years that fans should be pleased about.

Still Making a Huge Amount of Revenue

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

The club are still making an incredible amount of money and remain the most commercially successful football team in the world.

Although that may not make fans happy while the team are not performing on the pitch, it is certainly better than making no money at all.

Still One of the Biggest Clubs in the World

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Despite all the problems they have had in the last few years, United are still one of the biggest clubs in the world with a huge fanbase all across the globe.

They will still be able to attract top class talent and it continues to be a club with a huge amount of potential.