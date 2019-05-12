7 Players Who Could Make Their Premier League Debuts on the Last Day of the 2018/19 Season

The final day of the Premier League season is finally upon us! Some teams (well two) still have everything to play for, whilst others are just killing time until the summer.

With the stakes being so low and first-team stars battling fatigue, it is the perfect time to hand a deserving youngster their Premier League debut.

Here are seven players who could make their debut on the last day of the season.

Richard Nartey (Chelsea)

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Maurizio Sarri does not have the greatest reputation for rotating his squad, but his hand may be forced in Chelsea's meeting with Leicester City. Antonio Rudiger is out, Andreas Christensen hobbled off in Thursday's win over Eintracht Frankfurt, and Gary Cahill has already said his goodbyes.





With a top-four finish guaranteed, Sarri may hand a debut to 20-year-old Richard Nartey. The centre-back trained with the first team ahead of the game, just as he has on a number of occasions this season, and could be given the chance to impress in a game in which most of the pressure will be off.

An intelligent defender who relishes the physical side of the game, Nartey has often captained the Under-23 side this season, and he could be in line for his first senior appearance.

Josh Bowler (Everton)

Naomi Baker/GettyImages

Injuries have also played their part in Everton's preparation for their game against Tottenham Hotspur, but this time in attack. Both Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have been struggling, so Marco Silva could look to the academy to solve his issue.

The most likely candidate is 20-year-old Josh Bowler. Many fans have called for the exciting youngster to be given some game time on Sunday, and it's not hard to see why. Bowler is a frighteningly quick winger with a great eye for goal, and he's the kind of player who can change a game in an instant.

The Toffees parted with up to £4.25m to sign Bowler from Queens Park Rangers in 2017, and it could be time for him to justify his price tag.

Joel Coleman (Huddersfield Town)

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

There's no uncertainty about this one as the club have already confirmed it. Barring a last-minute withdrawal, Huddersfield Town will hand a Premier League debut to 23-year-old goalkeeper Joel Coleman against Southampton.

Jonas Lossl has announced that he will leave the club this summer and, with the Terriers preparing for life back in the Championship, Coleman is set to be given the chance to prove himself.

He has made 14 appearances for the club, but none have come in the top flight. His last outing for Huddersfield came in January 2018, but he seemingly did enough on loan with Shrewsbury Town in the first half of the season to earn back his place in the team.

Dylan Levitt (Manchester United)

Delighted to sign my first professional contract @ManUtd 👍🏻⚽️ pic.twitter.com/tkMKDm2kuv — Dylan (@DylanLevitt) April 25, 2018

Manchester United have nothing but pride to play for against Cardiff City. They cannot reach the top four, so they will be desperate to give fans something to smile about ahead of a busy summer.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer losing patience with many of his stars, young midfielder Dylan Levitt was called up to first-team training ahead of the game, and will be desperate to get a run-out on the final day.

The versatile Welshman is comfortable anywhere across the midfield and has popped up with a number of goals and assists for the academy sides this season. Solskjaer isn't afraid to play youth, and Levitt could be next.

Arnau Puigmal (Manchester United)

Top strike from Arnau Puigmal for the U18s - is it our Goal of the Month for September? Vote here: https://t.co/2jfB4Nby0c pic.twitter.com/exS67u2gEu — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 3, 2017

Joining Levitt in first-team training was Arnau Puigmal, an 18-year-old Spanish midfielder who is yet to taste senior action with United.

He loves getting on the ball and thrives on making powerful runs from deep, which could offer Solskjaer the kind of dynamic threat which his side have been lacking in recent weeks.

The Red Devils have the best record out of any team in the league when it comes to handing out debuts on the final day of the season, so there seems to be a real chance that at least one of Puigmal or Levitt could feature.

Rhian Brewster (Liverpool)

Getting ready to step into the 19/20 season like... 🥳🥳 @LFC pic.twitter.com/Zvk8jUGvMo — Rhian Brewster (@RhianBrewster9) April 18, 2019

Rhian Brewster's name may already be a familiar one for fans, as the 19-year-old striker earned a place on the bench for Liverpool's historic 4-0 win over Barcelona.

Jurgen Klopp claimed that Brewster was almost certain to feature in the Champions League tie but, with the stakes so high, the youngster remained on the bench. They remain in the hunt for the Premier League title, but things could change if Manchester City race into a sizeable lead against Brighton and Hove Albion.

If winning the title becomes nearly impossible, Klopp may look to reward Brewster's positive attitude with a Premier League debut.

Sam Woods (Crystal Palace

James Chance/GettyImages

Crystal Palace have ended the season firmly in mid-table, and that is not going to change, regardless of their result against Bournemouth.

In defence, Scott Dann, Mamadou Sakho and James Tomkins have all been struggling with injury in recent weeks, leaving them with just Martin Kelly as their only available centre-back. Given the low risk, Roy Hodgson could promote 20-year-old Sam Woods to the first team.

Woods made his debut as a late substitute in October's EFL Cup defeat to Middlesbrough, and may soon add a Premier League outing to his CV.