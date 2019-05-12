Alternative Premier League Team of the Season 2018/19

Manchester City and Liverpool unsurprisingly dominated the PFA Premier League Team of the Year this season, taking up ten slots in the 2018/19 best XI.

Naturally, City and Liverpool aren't the only ones with good players (though it may have seemed like it at points during this season), and there are plenty of others who haven't earned the plaudits their respective performances deserved.

Alas, for a chance to have their 15 minutes of fame, here is an alternative Premier League Team of the Year featuring those who have done enough to warrant at least a mention, no matter how unofficial it may be.

Lukasz Fabianski - Goalkeeper

'Flappy-hand-ski' as he was so generously referred to by Arsenal supporters has come up leaps and bounds since his north London days. The Polish stopper won West Ham's Player of the Year after another commanding season in net for the mid-table Hammers, with the stats to show for it.

The 34-year-old tops the charts for most saves in the Premier League this season with 141, while also occupying a spot in the top three for most high claims, and is fourth for highest number of punches.

Ricardo Pereira - Right Back

Equally adept at playing further forward in an advanced role, the Portuguese defender could certainly be in the mix for title of 'best newcomer' after some excellent displays for Leicester in his first season in the Premier League.

An almost ever-present for the Foxes under both Claude Puel and now Brendan Rodgers, the 25-year-old has netted twice in the league. He had dislodged Danny Simpson along the way and made this Premier League malarkey look a breeze with a seemingly effortless integration into the King Power outfit.

Fabian Schar - Centre Back

Purely for his thumping 25-yard screamer against Burnley, the Swiss defender should get a mention. However, he's done far more than hit a ball really well from quite far out.

In fact, the Newcastle man scored another excellent solo goal against Cardiff that is worth mentioning. Goals aside though, he has been a rock for the Magpies since wrestling his way into the starting XI and (if you aren't a Newcastle fan) has flown under the radar somewhat.

Willy Boly - Centre Back

His central defensive partner Conor Coady just misses out, due to the fact he has a netted three goals in the wrong end, while Frenchman Boly has four in the right end.

Both have been outstanding for Wolves this season, playing a crucial part in Wolves’ stunning return to the top-flight with Boly making the jump up from the Championship look rather comfortable.

Besides, anyone who can get walk away scot-free after such a blatant elbow *cough Perez*, must be a highly skilled professional.

Lucas Digne - Left Back

Usurping crowd favourite Leighton Baines was never going to be easy, yet Everton's Digne has made it look easy, solid at the back and posing a real threat up front.





The Frenchman has provided four goals and four assists and has excellent dead-ball ability, making the £18m they splashed out for him unquestionably their signing of the summer and money well spent.

Georginio Wijnaldum - Central Midfield

It's a bold claim to suggest Liverpool wouldn't be where they are without Wijnaldum, but I'll say it anyway. They wouldn't.





Deployed as part of an industrious midfield three, his role is to win the ball and retain it, with assists and goals not at the forefront of his mind. He does that obscenely well, and all with a warming Dutch smile strewn across his face.

Here's a full-on love letter to Gini if you want to read more about the man.

Joao Moutinho - Central Midfield

The 32-year-old has helped Wolves control games in the middle of the park on a regular basis this season. With much of the talk ahead of the season surrounding his midfield partner Ruben Neves, the Euro 2016 winner has been criminally under-appreciated this term.

One element of his game that has been underrated is his defensive qualities, with the Portuguese currently ranked fifth in the league in terms of tackles made.

Gylfi Sigurdsson - Attacking Midfield

With 13 goals and five assists, outside of the top six there have very few creative players as effective as Everton's Sigurdsson. His excellent form has helped propel Everton up to eighth in the league, narrowly missing out on a European spot.

Big questions were asked when the Toffees' shelled out £45m for the Iceland international, but he's been the bright spark in Marco Silva's team with consistent goal contributions to the side.

James Maddison - Left Attacking Midfield

In his first full season in the division, the 22-year-old Leicester man has impressed hugely since his £20m move from Norwich. Granted, he is mote comfortable through the middle, he has filled in on the wing at times this season with consummate ease.

Seven goals and seven assists is an excellent return for the Premier League rookie and he has created 94 chances this season - ranking him in the top five across Europe's top five leagues.

Ryan Fraser - Right Attacking Midfield

"Its not the size of the boat, its the motion of the ocean"

Bournemouth's Fraser has faced some questions over his tiny frame, standing at just over 5ft 3in, however, he is head and shoulders above the likes of Mesut Ozil and Paul Pogba at the right end of the assists chart. With 14 to his name in the league, he is just one shy of Eden Hazard after an excellent campaign.

You can see why the likes of Arsenal are mulling over a potential deal.

Raul Jimenez - Striker

Jimenez has been a massive part of Wolves’ unprecedented success this season, taking to the Premier League like a duck to water and firing in 13 goals with a further seven assists to propel his side to European football.

The 27-year-old's initial loan deal was made permanent for £35m not long ago, and will go down as money well spent with the Mexican's form showing no signs of wavering any time soon.