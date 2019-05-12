Andre Gomes on the Verge of Completing €30m Switch to Tottenham Hotspur

On-loan Everton midfielder Andre Gomes is close to sealing a €30m transfer to Tottenham Hotspur.

Parent club Barcelona are looking to offload the Portuguese star having shipped him out to Goodison Park for the 2018/19 campaign. He has sparkled since joining the Toffees, orchestrating play and showcasing a competitive edge. The Merseysiders were looking to engineer a permanent move for Gomes, but they now look set to miss out to Spurs in the race for his signature.

Spanish outlet Sport report that the 25-year-old's representatives have an agreement in place with Tottenham that the north London outfit will table an offer of €30m to Barça, with his agents meeting club officials last week.





The player is thought to be keen on a switch to the Champions League finalists, with Spanish news outlet ABC reporting that Spurs are confident of landing their man in the upcoming transfer window.





It would prove a sizeable blow for Everton after Gomes' superb form in blue this term. He has made 26 Premier League appearances this year, gradually improving his reputation as the season has unfolded.





Though he has amassed just one goal and an assist this season, the Benfica youth product has forced himself into coach Marco Silva's starting XI with his stellar displays in the centre of the park for the Toffees.

He is not the only Barcelona player being linked with a move to Mauricio Pochettino's team, however. Out-of-favour forward Malcom is being monitored by the Lilywhites, though negotiations over a deal for the Brazilian are yet to get off the ground.

It is a significant improvement on Spurs' activity in the previous two windows, with the club having failed to bring in any new personnel over the last 12 months, a decision that has seen the squad pushed to its limit this.