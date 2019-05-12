Atletico Madrid Baulk at Alvaro Morata Loan Clause With Chelsea Striker's Madrid Future Uncertain

By 90Min
May 12, 2019

Atletico Madrid look set to terminate Alvaro Morata's loan deal early, after it surfaced that they will have to pay Chelsea an added fee to continue the 18-month-deal into next season.

Morata joined the Spanish outfit in January after failing to nail down a starting place in west London, scoring just 24 times in his 72 appearances for the club since signing from Real Madrid for £60m two years ago. 

With Morata only six months into his loan, it seems Atletico boss Diego Simeone is keen to end the deal early, after AS claimed that Chelsea would demand a £15m fee for the Spaniard to stay in the capital until the end of next season. 

In his 16 appearances for Los Rojiblancos, the 26-year-old has netted six times but failed to impress Simeone enough to warrant the club forking out the extra fee. That claim comes from the The Sun, who suggest the Argentine manager is ready to send the striker back to England early.

However, The Sun's report does offer Morata with a glimmer of hope should he return to the Premier League, with Maurizio Sarri supposedly still a fan of the player.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

The prospect of an impending two-window transfer ban for Chelsea, which was upheld by FIFA in the latest appeal, means the Blues may need all the players they can get for 2019/20.


Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi are also set to return to the club, while Morata's potential return to the side sure to come under scrutiny in what would be his third chance in the starting XI. 

