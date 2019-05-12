Barcelona is looking to raise up to £100m in player sales this summer as the club looks to react decisively with a major squad overhaul.

Their semifinal defeat to Liverpool has cast a shadow over another La Liga triumph, with Barça eager to makes amends with a transfer window of significant changes.

Frenkie de Jong's signature is already dry on the contract, with his €75m move to Barcelona confirmed earlier this year. However, a host of other top players have also been linked, including Antoine Griezmann, Alexandre Lacazette and Matthijs de Ligt.

According to Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo, Barça is also keen to bring in even more of Ajax's best with midfielder Donny van de Beek now a target.

Van de Beek has had a fine campaign with Ajax this season, scoring 15 times and helping de Godenzonen to the Champions League semifinals.

In order to finance further transfers this summer, the club will need to free up funds by sanctioning the sales of a number of fringe players in the side. According to Sport, the club will allow Malcom, Jasper Cillessen, Rafinha and Denis Suarez to leave, with Barca hopeful of earning upwards of €120m (£100m) for the players.

Malcom is wanted by Serie A sides, with goalkeeper Cillessen interesting Benfica and in with a good chance of leaving. Rafinha has been rocked by a series of injuries this season and could be made available for transfer with Real Betis interested. Meanwhile, Arsenal flop Suarez returns to Catalonia with his future uncertain after a dismal loan spell with the Premier League outfit.

With Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic not included in that list, even more funds could be acquired as they look for an assault on Europe for the brightest talents available.