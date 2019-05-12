Barceona 2-0 Getafe: Report, Ratings & Reaction as La Blaugrana Ease Past Azulones

On Sunday afternoon Barcelona put some of the pain of last week's Champions League exit behind them, with an uninspiring but efficient victory against a stubborn Getafe side.

Undoubtedly looking to capitalise on Barcelona's post Champions League exit slump, Getafe made a lively start to the contest. Content to let Barcelona have much of the ball - they counter attacked with pace and aggression and were nearly rewarded with an early goal, when striker Molina launched his effort over the crossbar.

When Barcelona eventually broke the deadlock, it was through a well executed set piece rather than a polished series of passes. Gerard Pique's flicked header was parried by Getafe's keeper, but the Spaniard's front post run had dragged the Azulones' defenders out of position, leaving Arturo Vidal free to poke home the opening goal of the game.

Barcelona saw out the rest of the match without any major scares, dominating possession and grabbing a late goal after a clever one-two on the edge of the area between Lionel Messi and Sergio, which resulted in a Djene Dakonam own goal.

Check out 90min's breakdown of the game below.

Barcelona

Key Talking Point

In an alternate reality where Ousmane Dembele put away his late first leg chance against Liverpool, and Roberto didn't unwisely turn his back on a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner, Barcelona would have entered the fixture against Getafe in a buoyant mood having already wrapped up another La Liga title and with a Champions League final to look forward to.

However, the embarrassment of having surrendered such an imposing lead in such abysmal fashion has put a major dampener on what the Barca faithful had been hoping would be a historic season.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

Ernesto Valverde made two changes to the midweek side, with Mar-Andre ter Stegen making way for Jasper Cillessen in goal, and Samuel Umtiti getting a rare start.

Whilst Barcelona managed to put Tuesday's result behind them and improved on another impressive domestic campaign, after watching their bitter rivals lifting Europe's biggest prize for the last three years there is still a palpable sense of discontent around Camp Nou.

Player Ratings



Starting XI: Cillessen (6); Alba (6), Pique (8), Umtiti (6), S. Roberto (6); Malcom (6), Sergio (7), Vidal (6), Rakitic (6), Coutinho (6); Messi (6).

Substitutes: Ter Stegen (N/A), Semedo (6), Todibo (N/A), Lenglet (N/A), Alena (6), R. Puig (N/A), A. Ruiz (6).

STAR MAN - Gerard Pique

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

After bearing the brunt of the criticism for Barcelona's lacklustre defending on Tuesday night, Pique produced a commanding and confident performance, where he featured just as much in attack as he did in defence.

The defender provided the assist for the opening goal, as well as teeing up Malcom for a chance he somehow failed to convert in the second half, after a clever dinked ball from Philippe Coutinho.

Getafe

Key Talking Point



Getafe entered the fixture sitting in fourth position and in possession of a Champions League spot, after a sensational campaign that has seen them improve on last season's eighth place finish to brush shoulders with some of La Liga's wealthiest and largest clubs.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Despite looking lively on the counter attack, particularly early on, Getafe failed to ever gain a proper foothold in the game and did not manage to register a shot on target in the 90 minutes.

With Valencia picking up a 3-1 victory against Alaves, Getafe have dropped down to fifth place and will need results to go their way next week to ensure they are playing Champions League football next season.

Player Ratings



Starting XI: Soria (7); Olivera (6), Cabrera (5), Ortega (6), Suarez (6); Shibasaki (5), Arambarri (6), Masimovic (5), Foulquier (5); Angel (6), Molina (7).





Substitutes: Chichizola (N/A); Portillo (6), S. Alonso (5), Pepe (N/A), Flamini (N/A), Miquel (N/A), Duro (N/A).

STAR MAN - Jorge Molina

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

The veteran striker was one of Getafe's few consistent threats throughout the game, and was unfortunate not to grab what would have been an equaliser when his header struck the post late on.

Although he failed to convert the chances he had, he was tireless in his pursuit to manufacture opportunities for the entire 90 minutes.

Looking Ahead

Barcelona's final La Liga game of the season will be an away trip to Eibar, which will be followed by a Copa del Rey final against Valencia. Both sides will be aiming to finish their seasons on a high after disappointing European cup exits at the hands of Arsenal and Liverpool respectively.

Getafe will welcome Villarreal to the Coliseum Alfonso Perez knowing that they will have to win and outscore Valencia in order to qualify for next season's Champions League.