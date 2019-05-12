Brighton vs. Man City Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Premier League

How to watch Brighton and Manchester City on the last day of the Premier League on Sunday, May 12.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 12, 2019

Manchester City will travel to Amex Stadium to take on Brighton in their final Premier League matchup of the season, knowing that a win will secure a second consecutive Premier League title. Kickoff is slated for 10 a.m. ET.

Man City has won 13 straight league outings heading into Sunday's game. Vincent Kompany's 70th-minute goal from long range against Leicester City on Monday ensured the team would head into the final battle in the title race a point clear of Liverpool atop the standings, in control of its own title destiny. 

Brighton will look to play spoiler and open the door for Liverpool to claim the title, with the Reds trailing Man City by a single point. Brighton has not recorded a win in its last eight league games, with its last coming March 9 against Crystal Palace. Brighton, for all of its struggles, has secured safety and a place in the top flight next season, sitting five points clear of the relegation zone and in 17th place.

Here's how to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBCSN, Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

