Emmanuel Petit Slams Mesut Ozil as Looking Like a 'Dead Player' as He Calls for Arsenal Revamp

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has criticised the quality in the club's current squad, insisting that coach Unai Emery must replace a number of his personnel for next season.

The Gunners are unlikely to finish in the top four of the Premier League this season, with fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur holding a three point lead and a significantly greater goal difference with one match left to play.

However, they could still qualify for the Champions League if they overcome Chelsea in the Europa League final on 29 May.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Manchester United are the only other side in the top nine who have conceded more goals than the north London outfit this term, with the latter's torrid away form costing them in the race for Europe's elite competition.

Writing for Paddy Power, Petit stated: "I hope the Arsenal board will back [Emery] in the transfer market and allow him to brighten up his dressing room with better players, especially in defence.





"There are so many players at Arsenal who need to leave the club this summer. It’s been too long since we’ve seen them compete for the title, and the only way they’ll do it is with an improved squad."





Petit then singled out Mesut Ozil for criticism, hinting that the World Cup winner should be sold this summer after looking 'dead' this season.





"he can’t continue next season with the same group of players," the 48-year-old went on. "For example, what is going on with Mesut Ozil? He looks like a dead player on the pitch. He’s lost in translation. It’s time now for Emery to turn the page."

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Ozil is one of a number of squad members to disappoint during this campaign, with German centre-back Shkodran Mustafi also scapegoated for many of their struggles in 2018/19.





Defence appears to be the key area in which Emery must invest, the Spaniard's midfield and frontline doing well to make up for the shortcomings behind them. However, reports suggest he will have a budget of just £40m to reshape his underperforming squad, a sizeable drop off from previous years.