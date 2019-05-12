Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has said that he will not give up, following the Champions League semifinal exit to Liverpool.

The Blaugrana was dramatically knocked out by the English side on Tuesday night, as it gave up a 3-0 first leg lead to lose 4-0 at Anfield. It was a devastating defeat for the Catalans, who were also on the end of an implausible comeback in the same competition against Roma last year.

While the players were slammed for their performances, Valverde came under the most criticism. Despite calls for him to resign and leave the club, he insisted that he is eager to carry on.

As quoted by Marca, Valverde said: “I feel strong, I'm good. I want to take the next step, I won't hide behind a rock. I've spoken to the president [Josep Maria Bartomeu] and he has always made me feel supported. He has given me his complete support.”

Barcelona crumbled at Anfield, as Georginio Wijnaldum and Divock Origi scored braces to send Liverpool into the final.

Valverde added: “After a blow like that, everything wobbles, we know what this show is like, if something like this happens you have to break and burn it all, but then you have to put it all back in its place.

“We're hurting, I won't deny it, we have a responsibility to ourselves and our fans.”

Though Barça hasn't won the Champions League in four years, its recent record has been one of consistency. The Blaugrana has played in the quarterfinal stage every year since 2008 with Liverpool ironically the last team to deny it a spot in the last eight back in 2007.

Valverde has been at Camp Nou since 2017 after taking over from Luis Enrique. The Spaniard has already endured success with the Catalans winning two La Liga titles and a Copa del Rey.

Though Barcelona is disappointed with its European exit, it has still been a succesful season. The Blaugrana secured its 26th league title at the end of last month with three games to spare.

Valverde's squad will finish off its league campaign with matches against Getafe and Eibar and have the Copa del Rey final to look forward to as it prepares for Valencia on May 25.