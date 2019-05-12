Ernesto Valverde Insists He Will Continue at Barcelona Following Painful Defeat to Liverpool

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has said that he will not give up, following the Champions League semi-final exit to Liverpool.

The Blaugrana were dramatically knocked out by the English side on Tuesday night, as they gave up a 3-0 first leg lead to lose 4-0 at Anfield. It was a devastating defeat for the Catalans, who were also on the end of an implausible comeback in the same competition against Roma last year.

While the players were slammed for their performances, Valverde came under the most criticism. Despite calls for him to resign and leave the club, he insisted that he is eager to carry on.

As quoted by Marca, Valverde said: “I feel strong, I'm good. I want to take the next step, I won't hide behind a rock. I've spoken to the president [Josep Maria Bartomeu] and he has always made me feel supported. He has given me his complete support.”

Barcelona crumbled at Anfield, as Georginio Wijnaldum and Divock Origi scored braces to send Liverpool into the final. They were aiming to reach the final for the first time in four years, where they beat Juventus in 2015.

Valverde added: “After a blow like that, everything wobbles, we know what this show is like, if something like this happens you have to break and burn it all, but then you have to put it all back in its place.

“We're hurting, I won't deny it, we have a responsibility to ourselves and our fans.”

Though Barca haven’t won the Champions League in four years, their recent record has been one of consistency. The Blaugrana have played in the quarter-finals every year since 2008, with Liverpool ironically the last team to deny them a spot in the last eight back in 2007.

Valverde has been at the Camp Nou since 2017, after taking over from Luis Enrique. The Spaniard has already endured success with the Catalans, winning two La Liga titles and a Copa del Rey.

Though Barcelona are disappointed with their European exit, it has still been a wonderful season. The Blaugrana secured their 26th league title at the end of last month with three games to spare, after dominating all season long.

Valverded's Barça will finish off their league campaign with games against Getafe and Eibar. They also have the Copa del Rey final to look forward to, as they face Valencia in Seville on 25 May.