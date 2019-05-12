Fulham 0-4 Newcastle: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Shelvey Stunner Helps Magpies Cruise Past Fulham

As the 2018/19 Premier League season came to an end on Sunday afternoon, Newcastle bounced back from their dramatic loss to Liverpool last weekend and earned a sublime 4-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.





Just as the hosts began to grow into the game following some early possession, Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey blasted home a superb strike that gave the visitors an early lead. Soon after, Ayoze Perez tapped in from close range following a Sergio Rico error to put the Magpies 2-0 up in the first 15 minutes.

Although it was a perfect start for Rafa Benitez's side, the Cottagers attack still seemed determined to make a mark on the scoreline as they pressed against the Newcastle defence, Aleksandar Mitrovic missing a great chance to head home from Floyd Ayite's corner.

Despite Fulham's best efforts to claw their way back into the game, in the second half the three points were capped off for the visitors through some excellent goals from Fabian Schar and Salomon Rondon.

FULHAM

Key Talking Point

Recently appointed as permanent manager, Scott Parker’s first game in charge resulted in a frustrating loss for his side as they failed to say goodbye to the Premier League with one last home victory. Although they couldn't quite clinch the points on this occasion, throughout long periods of the game they looked the far better team in both midfield and attacking areas and were unfortunate to not inflict significant damage on Newcastle's defence. Regardless, fans and critics should still be excited with the opportunities the squad are creating as they prepare for life in the Championship next season, the likes of Harvey Elliott looking to be exciting young prospects.

Player Ratings Starting XI: Rico (5); Christie (5), Mawson (6), Le Marchand (6), Bryan (6); Chambers (6), Anguissa (6), Ayite (5), Cairney (7*), Sessegnon (6); Mitrovic (6). Substitutes: Babel (6), Elliott (6), Kebano (N/A) STAR MAN - Tom Cairney looked bright for the hosts and spread play well to the likes of Ryan Sessegnon and Mitrovic. Although his side didn't seem to be quote up to scratch on Sunday, he played a fairly decent game for the Cottagers. Newcastle

Key Talking Point

With speculation rife surrounding Rafa Benitez's future in charge of the Magpies, his squad are certainly playing as if they want him to stay. A handful of fantastic, well worked goals from his side - as well as a rocket of a strike from Shelvey - were enough to steer Newcastle to another three points and end the 2018/19 season in style. Although they were pinned on the back foot for long spells of the game, Newcastle fans will be happy to have seen their side cap off another solid Premier League campaign with a victory.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Dubravka (6); Hayden (6), Schar (6), Lascelles (7), Dummett (6), Ritchie (7); Perez (7), Shelvey (8*), Diame (6), Atsu (7); Rondon (7). Substitutes: Muto (6), Hernandez (6), Kenedy (N/A)

STAR MAN - Jonjo Shelvey looked handy throughout the game and was full of confidence following his early stunner. Although Matt Ritchie and Fabian Schar also played well in their respective positions, Shelvey's strike capped off what was a very impressive performance.

Looking Ahead

Fulham have been relegated to the Championship and will start making preparations for their quest to return to the top flight.

Newcastle end the season in 13th position, and all eyes will be focused on the future of Benitez as the end of his contract draws closer.