Gennaro Gattuso Says He Has 'Regrets' as Milan Close Gap to Fourth With 1-0 Win Over Fiorentina

Gennaro Gattuso has admitted he's still hopeful of a top four finish as his Milan side edged to a 1-0 win over Fiorentina at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Saturday night.

Heading into the game Milan knew that a win would close the gap between them and Inter in fourth place to just one point with their cross-town rivals set to play on Monday night.



YESSS! Another three solid points for the boys in Florence thanks to @hakanc10's header / FINISCE QUI! I rossoneri espugnano il Franchi grazie alla rete di Calha#FiorentinaMilan 0-1 #ForzaMilan pic.twitter.com/BGaqcpQIWE — AC Milan (@acmilan) May 11, 2019

Milan started the better of the two sides and dominated the play in the first half, with Hakan Calhanoglu putting the visitors ahead courtesy of a glancing header from Suso's inviting cross just 10 minutes before half time.

It had been fairly easy work for Gattuso's men in the first half, but Fiorentina came out for the second half a rejuvenated team. They peppered the Milan goal with chances and tested Gianluigi Donnarumma on a number of occasions, but the visitors were able to hang on and snatch a crucial 1-0 win.



Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Speaking to the press after the game, via Forza Italian Football, Gattuso insisted he's still hopeful of his Milan side finishing in a Champions League qualification place, although also admitted he has some regret regarding his side's poor run of form in April which saw them drop out of the top four in Serie A.

He said: “There’s hope but also regrets. We were third and we dropped a few points. We have to prepare well for the next games and hope that football will give us some surprises.

“We saw some during the week, so we have to be ready.”



Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

The win keeps Milan's hopes of finishing in the top four alive, although they must rely on other results going their way if they are to climb the table. In the meantime Milan can only win their games, and they'll be hoping to make it three successive wins when they host an already-relegated Frosinone side at the San Siro next weekend.