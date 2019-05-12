Golden Boot: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane & Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Share 2018/19 Award

The final day of the 2018/19 Premier League season saw history made, as Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Liverpool teammates Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah earned a three-way tie for the Golden Boot.

With Salah coming into the last day of the season on 22 goals, and Mane and Aubameyang both scoring twice as Liverpool beat Wolves 2-0 and Arsenal saw off Burnley 3-1 to take their respective tallies to 22, the three men share the award in what is a first for the Premier League.

22 goals



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Sadio Mane

Mohamed Salah



Three amazing players, three amazing seasons and all worthy winners of the @CadburyUK Golden Boot! pic.twitter.com/yPJrEd7Bcp — Premier League (@premierleague) May 12, 2019

Salah was unable to replicate his blistering goalscoring pace from last season, when he bagged 32 goals, and went six consecutive matches without finding the back of the net. However, the Egyptian did top 20 goals for two seasons running and his tally was not bettered by anyone in the division.





Mane did mount a furious charge for the award himself, scoring 12 times in the last 15 matches, while Aubameyang was a consistent striker throughout the season, never going more than three games without finding the back of the net. However, he missed two matches and one may wonder if he had been present in the Arsenal squad then the Premier League would have a new top scorer this season.

As it is, the three men - all from Africa - made history by sharing the award this season.