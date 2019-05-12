The Hidden Stats Which Will Give Liverpool Fans Hope Ahead of Premier League Final Day

It's some ask, but Liverpool fans have pinned all their hope on Chris Hughton's Brighton.

The Reds are hoping the Seagulls can pull off an almighty shock against the league leaders and incumbent champions Manchester City when they host Pep Guardiola's side at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

Liverpool need to better the Citizens' result when they host Wolves to claim a first league title in 30 years, with the curtain drawing on another memorable Premier League season.

Whatever happens next. A season to remember.



One more game 👊 pic.twitter.com/90MOIIM3fB — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 11, 2019

As previously done with Burnley and Leicester, Reds' fans have been searching through every nook and cranny of the internet to find a statistic that may provide them with a glimmer of hope going into the final day.

Brighton have the odds stacked firmly against them ahead of kick off, having been involved in a relegation scrap for most of the season after a severely disappointing campaign. Furthermore, they take on a City side bang in form who have won all of their last 13 league games.

While Leicester City and Burnley were unable to halt City's surge towards the title, Brighton offer the final hurdle of that charge - and are backed with a few stats that will provide Jurgen Klopp and his men hopes of another twist in the title race.

The Hughton Curse?

City have been a dominant force in the Premier League for a number of years now, having not lost a game on the final day since the 2012/13 season.

However, in a possible boost for the red half of Merseyside's optimism levels, that loss came against Chris Hughton, who oversaw a 3-2 win for his previous club Norwich at the Etihad Stadium.

Only Need One Chance

Additionally, despite netting just 34 goals all season, the Seagulls have a superb 'big chance' conversion rate, sitting second in the charts only behind Klopp's side.

Of the 45 'big chances' created this season, Hughton's men have put away nearly half of them with a 48.9% conversion rate, according to the BBC.

Man City haven't lost on the final day of a #PL season since 2012/13, when @OfficialBHAFC boss Chris Hughton won 3-2 at the Etihad with Norwich#BHAMCI pic.twitter.com/z9oWDEYbxo — Premier League (@premierleague) May 12, 2019

Such a statistic indicates a clinical edge in front of goal, despite not carving opponents open on a regular basis. With City tipped to dominate possession, opportunities are set to be few and far between for the hosts, although sitting joint bottom of the list for 'big chances' missed with 23 will offer Reds' fans some hope ahead of the final day.

Off the Line

Some key moments have saved City this season, with clearances off the line both for and against them playing a pivotal role in their narrow one point lead. Sergio Aguero scored the only goal in their last away trip against Burnley, with his effort crossing the line by a mere 29.5mm.

It's clutching at straws, but Brighton rank second in the league for clearances off the line with seven - via the official Premier League website - meaning they're used to some last ditch defending that will surely come into play on Sunday.

While the importance of stats divides opinion, there are certainly a few little tidbits here that may either concern City fans, or encourage Liverpool fans that there are further twists to come this season.